Body Control Modules (BCM) Market Size to Show Incredible Growth at a CAGR of 3.1%, Expected Rise $30.13 Billion by 2027

Body Control Modules (BCM) Market

Rise in demand for advanced safety and comfort in vehicles, strict safety regulations set by government for automotive industry.

Surge in demand for automotive components fuel the growth of the global body control module market” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for advanced safety, comfort, and convenience features in vehicles, strict safety regulations set by government for automotive industry, and surge in demand for automotive components drive the growth of the global 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. On the other hand, increase in complexity of module hampers the growth to some extent. However, surge in need for electric and hybrid vehicles across the globe, and steep rush in call for advanced driver assist features are expected to usher in multiple opportunities in the near future.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5112

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟐𝟑.𝟓𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟑𝟎.𝟏𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟏% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕. 𝐁𝐲 𝐛𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐀𝐍 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗, 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $𝟏𝟓.𝟏𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟖.𝟕𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐.𝟕% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝. 𝐈𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗, 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞.

Body control module (BCM) in the automotive industry is a processor-based power distribution component, which supervises, and controls functions related to the car body such as interior lights, security, windows, door locks & access control, and others. In addition, central BCM operates as a gateway for bus and network interfaces to interact with remote electronic control units (ECU) for other systems; however, BCM does not control any engine-related functions. Moreover, controlling signal of various loads comes directly from remote ECU via CAN/LIN communication or directly from the central body module.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players analyzed in the body control module market report include Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK), HELLA, Texas Instruments Inc., Mouser Electronics, Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Renesas Electronics Corporation.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global body control module market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by 2027. Surge in demand for passenger vehicles in developing and developed countries boost the segment growth. At the same time, the electric vehicle segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during 2020­–2027. Rising growth in urbanization and increase in attractive offers on electric vehicles from government bodies spur the growth of the segment.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/body-control-modules-bcm-market/purchase-options

Control of various loads comes directly from remote ECU via CAN/LIN communication or directly from the central body module. The BCM does not control any engine-related functions. Furthermore, the BCMs include interior and exterior applications of the vehicles body such as sunroof control unit, anti-lock braking system, automotive seats, active steering, and others. The global BCM market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, application, and region.

There is an increase in demand for vehicles with luxurious features in Europe and North America. Automotive manufacturing and sales ratio is high in Asia-Pacific, which boosts the growth of the body controlling modules market. Moreover, the companies such as HELLA, Robert BOSCH, Continental AG, and others are prominent body control modules manufacturers. Therefore, the use of BCM in luxurious vehicles is expected to boost the body control module market in the near future along with the need for driver assist system for vehicles.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global body control module market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to retain its dominance till 2027. The same region is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.1% by 2027. Automobile manufacturers are actively involved in the process of developing innovative products to meet the consumer demands in this region which, in turn, has augmented the growth. However, North America appeared to be the third highest revenue holder in 2019.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5112

The global body control module market is driven by increase in demand for advanced safety, comfort, and convenience features in vehicles, stringent regulations set by governments; and rise in demand for automotive. However, surge in complexity is expected to restrict the market growth.

Based on type, the CAN bus segment held the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-thirds of the global body control module market. Rise of cloud computing technology and growth in internet of things (IoT) have created significant demand for CAN buses in the automotive field which, in turn, propels the segment growth. The LIN bus segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.8% throughout the forecast period. The Local Interconnect Network device, with the master slave architecture on board, allows for up to 16 LIN RGB slave modules on a private LIN bus, thereby permitting up to 196 LED lighting devices to be connected to a single BCM via a LIN bus. This factor drives the segment growth.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Automotive Trailer Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-trailer-market

Automotive Chassis System Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-chassis-systems-market

Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-advanced-high-strength-steel-market-A06032

Automotive Diagnostics Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-diagnostics-market-A13069

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ADAS-market