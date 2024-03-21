Adventus Teams Up with Smile Checks to Enhance Background Check Process

This collaboration is poised to make Adventus's background check process seamless with Smile.

METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an important step forward to refine their hiring process, Adventus, a distinguished Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Solutions and Services Provider with a broad footprint across Asia, has formed a strategic partnership with Smile Checks. This collaboration is poised to make Adventus's background investigation operations quicker and more secure, ensuring a smoother and safer onboarding experience.

Smile Checks, brought to you by Smile API, stands as a leading provider of employment data services, offering real-time, user-consented access to a vast array of verified employment information. With direct links to reliable data sources in the Philippines, Smile Checks offers a solid solution for businesses seeking detailed background checks.

Adventus is a pioneer in the ICT solutions and services space, dedicated to facilitating positive business changes through the smart use of innovative solutions and relevant services. With a firm belief in the role of technology in creating competitive edges and introducing business innovations, Adventus is devoted to preparing businesses for tomorrow, today. Their unparalleled customer care and focus on delivering intelligent IT solutions have positioned Adventus as a leader in customer satisfaction within the industry.

The adoption of Smile Checks by Adventus signifies a noteworthy improvement in their capability to conduct detailed and dependable background investigations. With Smile Checks, Adventus now enjoys access to a centralized database of employment data, enabling quicker and more precise evaluations of prospective employees.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Paulo Demalata, the Human Resources Operations Specialist of Adventus, noted, "I recently had the chance to work with Smile Checks for our background investigation needs, and it went beyond our expectations. Smile API is swift, dependable, and provides the crucial employment data we require before the onboarding of employees. I strongly recommend Smile API to anyone looking for comprehensive and dependable background investigation services."

We invite businesses and HR practitioners to discover the reliability and efficiency of Smile Checks!

In line with our dedication to excellence in recruitment processes, Smile Checks is offering a special promotion: use the referral code "SmileChecksMarch" to receive 1 free background check credit.

For more information and to claim your free background check credit, please visit us at: https://smilechecks.getsmileapi.com/