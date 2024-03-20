KREWECAR Expands Rideshare Service with Family-Friendly Solutions to Nashville
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woman-owned Transportation Network Company, KREWECAR, is pleased to announce the official expansion of its rideshare service into Nashville, TN. This strategic move marks the company's continued commitment to providing safe, personalized transportation solutions for families, especially those traveling with young children.
Founded on the principles of safety, convenience, and quality, KREWECAR’s Nashville rideshare offers a unique service unlike any other in the transportation industry. Recognizing the challenges parents face when traveling with young children, KREWECAR ensures that all rides are equipped with the proper car seats for children up to age 9, allowing families to travel without the burden of carrying heavy car seats. Each driver is thoroughly vetted and trained to maintain immaculate vehicles and provide top-tier customer service, defining luxury as the freedom to travel light.
"Expansion to Nashville is more than just a business growth opportunity – it’s about connecting communities and enabling families to explore new horizons with comfort and ease," says Beth Nettles, CEO and founder of KREWECAR. "We're here to ensure that the journey to any destination is as memorable and stress-free as the stay."
Currently operating in two major cities, Nashville and New Orleans, and with permits at BNA and MSY airports, KREWECAR invites families to book their rides through the company’s user-friendly app. With the ability to schedule trips up to two months in advance, the Nashville rideshare service promises a seamless travel experience from doorstep to destination.
"In a world where travel can often become more about the logistics than the experience, we’re thrilled to offer a service that prioritizes the well-being and convenience of our riders," Nettles continues. "Whether you're a local or a tourist, our mission is to foster family adventures by removing the logistical hurdles of getting around."
KREWECAR is excited to see its rideshare services expand to further cities in the near future.
For more information about KREWECAR and to book a ride, please visit www.krewecar.com.
About KREWECAR
KREWECAR is a woman-owned rideshare company founded by CEO Beth Nettles, designed to make family travel simpler and safer. Recognizing the difficulty of traveling with young children and car seats, KREWECAR provides vehicles equipped with car seats, prioritizing the safety and convenience of its passengers.
First established in New Orleans and known for reliable service and cleanliness, KREWECAR has expanded to Nashville, aiming to reduce the stress of travel for families. The company's drivers are carefully vetted to ensure punctuality and professionalism.
With roots in the Louisiana delta and a background in business and science medicine, Beth Nettles has shaped KREWECAR to be a trusted service for stress-free family travel, focused on safety and customer satisfaction.
Beth Nettles, CEO/Founder
