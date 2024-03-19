MPD Arrests Teen for Northwest Armed Carjacking

Detectives of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce the arrest of a teenager for an armed carjacking.

On March 19, 2024, at approximately 9:06 a.m., Third District officers responded to the Unit block of O Street, Northwest, for a report of an armed carjacking.

The victim told officers that she was parking her vehicle when the suspect approached her. The suspect pointed a gun at her and threatened to harm her if she did not exit her vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled in the victim’s Lexus. A bystander called 911 for the victim.

Less than an hour later, Fourth District officers were flagged down at the intersection of Rock Creek Church Road and Taylor Street, Northwest, for a hit and run crash. Officers canvassing the area located and stopped the driver of the Lexus in the 200 block of Upshur Street, Northwest. A firearm was recovered.

Due to the detective’s investigation, the driver was identified as the suspect in the carjacking. A 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

CCN: 24041535