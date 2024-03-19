Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,906 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Teen for Northwest Armed Carjacking

 

Detectives of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce the arrest of a teenager for an armed carjacking.

 

On March 19, 2024, at approximately 9:06 a.m., Third District officers responded to the Unit block of O Street, Northwest, for a report of an armed carjacking.

 

The victim told officers that she was parking her vehicle when the suspect approached her. The suspect pointed a gun at her and threatened to harm her if she did not exit her vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled in the victim’s Lexus. A bystander called 911 for the victim.

 

Less than an hour later, Fourth District officers were flagged down at the intersection of Rock Creek Church Road and Taylor Street, Northwest, for a hit and run crash. Officers canvassing the area located and stopped the driver of the Lexus in the 200 block of Upshur Street, Northwest. A firearm was recovered.

 

Due to the detective’s investigation, the driver was identified as the suspect in the carjacking. A 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

 

CCN: 24041535

You just read:

MPD Arrests Teen for Northwest Armed Carjacking

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more