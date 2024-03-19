Alex Fullick Live at DRJ's Annual Spring Conference: Insights on Business Continuity and Disaster Planning

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in live internet talk radio, is thrilled to announce a special live show featuring Alex Fullick, host of "Preparing for the Unexpected," broadcasting from DRJ's annual spring conference. DRJ's conferences are renowned as the longest-running and best-attended business continuity events in the world, providing attendees with valuable insights from industry leaders and a preview of new Business Continuity (BC) technologies.

"Preparing for the Unexpected," hosted by Alex Fullick, airs every Thursday at 10 AM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel. The show explores how people, organizations, and communities plan, prepare, test, communicate, and respond to sudden unplanned events such as natural and manmade disasters and crises.

"Attending DRJ will give you the tools you need to secure your organization's data, increase resiliency, reduce downtime, and protect your stakeholders," says Alex Fullick. "By improving your ability to prevent and respond to disruptions, DRJ can save your organization money and time."

Don't miss this special live show featuring Alex Fullick at DRJ's annual spring conference. Tune in to gain valuable insights and learn how DRJ can help you protect your organization from unexpected events.

The event broadcast will be available to listen to on demand on March 22nd.

For more information about DRJ's conferences, visit https://drj.cventevents.com/event/8db3b628-fc5a-40d3-807c-b7fb23b3176a/websitePage:f4fce793-9b57-419f-85e9-0dc782c7da8a. To listen to "Preparing for the Unexpected" with Alex Fullick, tune in every Thursday at 10 AM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2682/preparing-for-the-unexpected