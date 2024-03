Printing Machinery Market to accelerate at 2.2% CAGR, $20.5 bn incremental growth expected during the forecast period

Printing Machinery Market 767890877890

Printing Machinery Market size was valued at $16.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $20.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2022 to 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing use of digital printers drives the growth of the global printing machinery market. Based on end user, the packaging segment garnered the major share in 2021. By region, however, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

The global printing machinery market was estimated at $16.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $20.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 2.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic halted the production of printing machineries across the world, which impacted the global market negatively.

However, as with the mass vaccination drives on board. the overall situation started getting better, the market for printing machinery also happened to recover at a quick pace.

The global printing machinery market is analyzed based on Product Type, End-user, Business Type, and Region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on product type, the offset segment garnered more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The digital segment, however, would project the fastest CAGR of 3.0% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end user, the packaging segment garnered more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The publication segment, simultaneously, would project the fastest CAGR of 2.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on business type, the OEM segment held nearly 90% of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 2.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global printing machinery market across Europe generated more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The market across Asia-Pacific, nonetheless, would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include North America and LAMEA.

Leading Players:

The key market players analyzed in the global printing machinery market report include Apex Machine Company Inc., Autoprint Machinery Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd., Canon Inc., Koenig & Bauer AG, Weber packaging Solutions, Inc., Einbecker Kennzeichnungssysteme GmbH (EKS), Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, HP Development Company, LP, Komori Corporation, Laser Lines, 3D Systems, Mark Andy, Manroland Goss, Docod Precision Group Co. Ltd, Printronix, Proto Labs, Inc., and Zhejiang Feida Machinery Co. Ltd.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

