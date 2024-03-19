Submit Release
Profit Recovery Partners, LLC Name Bryan Bellacosa as Vice President, Information Technology

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) announced today the hire of Bryan Bellacosa as their new Vice President, Information Technology. Before joining PRP, Bryan was the Senior Vice President of Product Management and Information Technology at ServiceLink, where he built technology and innovative processes supporting Title, Escrow, and Default Mortgage Services. Mr. Bellacosa will be replacing Ryan Schlunz, who has served at PRP for 10 years.

With 25 years of experience in the information technology space, Bryan is an established leader specializing in digital transformation through the adoption, development, and implementation of industry leading advanced technologies.

“We are incredibly excited to have Bryan on board,” said Don Steiner, CEO and Founder. “This appointment is a testament to our continual investment in innovation and technology to drive results with more robust products, and services to our customers.”

About Profit Recovery Partners, LLC

Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) develops, implements, and manages cost reduction solutions for Fortune 1,000 companies, law firms, private equity firms, and private companies throughout North America. Its industry experience and more than $7.9 billion in annual managed spend, as well as its program for ongoing support and verification, drive PRP’s continued commitment to award-winning service. PRP’s spend management, supplier management, and procurement strategies have resulted in more than $9.5 billion in client savings. To learn more, visit www.prpllc.com or call 877-484-7776.


Media Contact

Rachel Hon, contact@prpllc.com

