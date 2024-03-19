Press Release Correction: Melcor Developments

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), announced today a correction to its press release entitled "Melcor Developments announces results for 2023, declares $0.11 per share dividend" which was issued on March 13, 2024 (the "Initial Press Release").



The Initial Press Release incorrectly stated that the payable date for the dividend declared would be March 29, 2024. The correct payable date is March 28, 2024. The record date and the declaration date remain unchanged from what was previously announced.

This Press Release should be read in conjunction with the Initial Press Release. These corrections do not change any other information reported in the Initial Press Release.

About Melcor Developments Ltd.

Melcor is a diversified real estate development and asset management company that transforms real estate from raw land through to high-quality finished product in both residential and commercial built form. Melcor develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. Melcor owns a well diversified portfolio of assets in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Arizona and Colorado.

Melcor has been focused on real estate since 1923. The Company has built over 140 communities across western Canada and today manages 4.8 million sf in commercial real estate assets and 466 residential rental units. Melcor is committed to building communities that enrich quality of life - communities where people live, work, shop and play.

Melcor’s headquarters are located in Edmonton, Alberta, with regional offices throughout Alberta and in British Columbia and Arizona. Melcor has been a public company since 1968 and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:MRD).

