BIZCLOUD EXPERTS AND THE TOWN OF LITTLE ELM, TX ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO LAUNCH PRIVATE 5G NETWORK

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Town of Little Elm , TX and BizCloud Experts have signed an agreement to launch a Private 5G network proof of concept. This network will provide the following functions:- A private 5G Network that will allow vendors, point of sales systems, security, and other first responders to have access to a reliable wireless network during major events at Little Elm Park.- A secure, reliable solution to manage the issues with data and WiFi access during large events for wireless devices involving the public network.- A stronger, more reliable communication option for first responders during major events at Little Elm Park."The Town of Little Elm is committed to providing excellent service to our residents and attendees of our events. By embracing our core value of innovation, we are pleased to enter into this trial arrangement with BizCloud Experts to better provide cell coverage for vendors and first-responders during our large events," said Shea Rodgers, CIO, Town of Little Elm.The launch of the Private 5G Network demonstrates the commitment of city leadership to improve connectivity for Little Elm, TX, setting the stage for continued growth, innovation, and prosperity as they evaluate and make future investments into the city infrastructure.About BizCloud Experts:BizCloud Experts is a leading IT company specializing in AWS support and broker services. Recognized as an advanced AWS partner, the company excels in providing comprehensive solutions, including migration support, optimization, and ongoing management on the AWS platform. With a commitment to excellence, BizCloud Experts empowers clients to harness the full potential of AWS, delivering tailor-made solutions to meet unique business requirements.About Town of Little Elm:Where the charm of a small community meets the vibrancy of modern living. Nestled along the shores of Lewisville Lake, our town offers a picturesque backdrop for families, businesses, and visitors alike. With a commitment to community, growth, and opportunity, Little Elm is more than just a place to live—it's a destination where dreams flourish and memories are made.