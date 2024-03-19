New Florida Roofing Company Uses Tech Platform to Make Roof Replacement Easy, Transparent, Less Costly for Homeowners
We’re ushering in a new era of roofing technology that puts homeowners’ needs at the forefront and we’re excited to offer Florida residents a simpler, more affordable option for roof replacement.”FORT MYERS, FL, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Roof Resource, an innovative Michigan-founded company dedicated to simplifying roof replacement for homeowners at cost, will begin offering its services to homeowners in Fort Myers and Naples, Florida, next month.
The company brings a fresh, hi-tech approach to the traditional process of roof replacement, using a unique virtual concierge platform that combines the convenience of online shopping for roofing materials at cost, with a preferred network of licensed local roofing and installation companies, to provide homeowners with substantial savings, typically 50% less than the average roof replacement cost, and a more transparent, stress-free experience from start to finish.
The Roof Resource utilizes the best remote technology available to provide precision virtual measurements of the entire roof to allow homeowners to receive an estimate within 24 hours, as well as a full virtual consumer experience that allows homeowners to navigate every step of the entire roof replacement process from the comfort of their laptop or PC.
The company’s innovative platform gives homeowners the freedom to shop a diverse range of high-quality shingles and roofing materials in the latest styles, colors, and even designer brands with no mark-up, online, without the high-pressure sales meetings. The platform also prioritizes total transparency, providing homeowners with a detailed breakdown of every expense associated with their project, and real time photos before, during, and after the installation. They work with one of the largest national inspection companies in the country and all The Roof Resource’s installation partners are insured, licensed, and thoroughly vetted to guarantee the highest quality workmanship and customer satisfaction for every job.
"Our goal is to provide a trusted go-to resource for homeowners where they can get quality, simplicity, transparency, and significant savings on one of the largest and most important investments they’ll make over the course of homeownership,” said Michael Harvey, Founder & CEO of The Roof Resource. “We’re ushering in a new era of roofing technology that puts homeowners’ needs at the forefront and we’re excited to offer Florida residents a simpler, more affordable and convenient option for roof replacement.”
Founded by Harvey in 2021, The Roof Resource is becoming one of the fastest-growing roofing companies in the country. The expansion of services to Florida comes less than a year after debuting its national home-based franchise program that has sold out fifty percent of its territories in Michigan and added a branch in Denver, Colorado.
The new Roof Resource of Florida is owned by Graham Ritter and Bartley Debrow, who purchased the rights to all 46 service units in the state. Ritter is a licensed 23-year roofing and restoration professional, who also owns three Roof Resource franchise territories in Michigan.
Ritter and Debrow are planning to begin offering roof replacement solutions at cost for Florida homeowners on April 1, 2024, in the Fort Myers/Naples area, with expansion plans to the Greater Tampa area in June 2024.
