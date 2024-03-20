PowerBoat Guide Releases New Legacy Edition
The Complete PowerBoat Guide Archives from the Past 35 Years
a must-have resource for marine surveyors, boat dealers, and yacht brokers”PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Marine Publishing (AMP) today announced the publication of the PowerBoat Guide Legacy Edition, a new reference tool for marine surveyors and yacht brokers. Featuring over 35 years of annual PowerBoat Guide content, the Legacy Edition provides critical model information for 3,400 current and out-of-production models going back to the early 1980s. For marine surveyors especially, this is a one-of-a-kind reference guide to the most popular center consoles, trawlers, sportfishing boats, cruisers, and motor yachts produced over the past four decades. No more spending hours searching the internet for hard-to-find factory specifications, hull types or production years — it's all right here in the single-volume Legacy Edition.
— Ed McKnew
“We developed the Legacy Edition in response to the many requests we’ve received over the years for a single reference source for model information on the many popular, out-of-production, boats still found on today’s used-boat market,” says Ed McKnew, president of American Marine Publishing. “It’s a terrific resource for marine surveyors and yacht brokers who need a reliable source of information for products of legacy builders like Hatteras, Bertram, Tollycraft, Uniflite, Trojan, Chris Craft, etc. There’s nothing like this available anywhere in the yachting industry, at any price.”
Available only in PDF format and priced at $179.95, the PowerBoat Guide Legacy Edition can be downloaded directly from the PowerBoat Guide website at www.powerboatguide.com.
About American Marine Publishing (AMP): Publishers of the annual PowerBoat Guide, AMP has enjoyed over 35 years of publishing history in the yachting industry. Often called the “Yacht Brokers Bible“, the PowerBoat Guide has become an indispensable tool for many marine industry professionals and thousands of boating enthusiasts.
Ed McKnew
American Marine Publishing, Inc.
+1 480-208-4350
info@powerboatguide.com