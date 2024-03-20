Board Member and Chief Executive Officer Jessica Poliner First in Germany Awarded Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®
Jessica brings a global portfolio of experience as an executive in technology and industrial firms and also as a board director. We welcome her as the first in Germany to earn this global distinction.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® to Jessica Poliner of Freiburg, Germany. She is the first in Germany to earn this global distinction.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Jessica is the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors for Relayr, a technology company based in Berlin, Germany and IoT Financing Services, LLC. Both companies are owned by global reinsurer, Munich RE. Prior to her time leading Relayr, Jessica served as President and Managing Director, Molding Solutions, a portfolio of industrial companies of Barnes Group, Inc. Past executive operating roles spanning the globe include those with Ingersoll Rand and Caterpillar, Inc., and Fidelity National Information Systems (FIS), where she served as Senior Attorney, Corporate and Compliance. She is a former member of the board of directors of Junior Achievement Americas, the Marquette University Law School, and Centro Legal. Jessica earned her Juris Doctor from Marquette University Law School, where she was a Thomas More scholar, and her undergraduate degrees from Vanderbilt University. She is a graduate of multiple executive education programs from Harvard Business School and is a member of both WomenExecs on Boards and Chief.
"Jessica is a member of the WomenExecs on Boards guided study cohort working through the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® course with several of our faculty members and other WEoB members," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She brings a rich and deep global portfolio of experience, as an executive in technology and industrial firms and also a board director. We are very pleased that she is the first in Germany to earn this global distinction and also that she is a part of our community of continuous learners and leaders."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
“The DCRO Institute’s course on cyber risk governance is pragmatic, practical, and very relevant for today's boards,” said Ms. Poliner. “They provided the tools to make me a more effective and conscientious board member with regard to cyber risk.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about our programs at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
David R. Koenig, QRD®
The DCRO Institute
