Ninh Bình, Laos’ Oudomxay strengthen cooperation relations

VIETNAM, March 19 -  

NINH BÌNH — Secretary of the Party Committee of Ninh Binh province Doan Minh Huan had a working session with a visiting delegation from the Lao province of Oudomxay led by Bounkhong Lachiemphone, Secretary of the Party Committee and governor of Oudomxay on March 19.

Huan highlighted the sound development of friendship and cooperation between the two provinces, hoping to receive support from the Party organisation, authorities, people and businesses of Oudomxay province to contribute to Ninh Binh's socio-economic development.

He also hoped that the two sides will exchange and clarify solutions to continue expanding comprehensive cooperation and coordinate information exchange in socio-economic development, and implementing their Memorandum of Understanding, contributing to strengthening and developing friendship and bilateral cooperation as well as the two countries' special ties.

For his part, the Lao official informed the host about Oudomxay province’s socio-economic development, its Party building work,  and its potential, advantages, and development orientations to attract investors in the coming time.

He spoke highly of effective cooperation between the two provinces, particularly in education and training. Many Lao students have returned home and contributed to the local development, after being trained in Ninh Binh-based Hoa Lu University

He hoped to continue receiving support from Ninh Binh province, and welcome businesses from Ninh Binh to visit and seek cooperation opportunities in his province. — VNS

 

