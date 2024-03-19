XOMA Announces Calculation of Additional Price Per Share and Extension of Expiration Date for Tender Offer for Kinnate Biopharma Inc.

Upon closing, XOMA anticipates adding approximately $9.5 million in cash to its balance sheet and several early-stage programs to potentially add to its royalty portfolio

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced on February 16, 2024, XOMA Corporation (“XOMA” or the “Company”; Nasdaq: XOMA) entered into a merger agreement to acquire Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (“Kinnate”; Nasdaq: KNTE) for (i) a base cash price per share of Kinnate common stock of $2.3352 per share and (ii) an additional cash amount of not more than $0.2527 per share (together with the base price, the Cash Amount), plus one non-tradeable contingent value right (“CVR”) representing the right to receive 85% of the net proceeds from any out license or sale of Kinnate programs effected within one year of closing of the merger and 100% of the net proceeds from any out license or sale executed prior to the closing. On March 4, 2024, XOMA commenced a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Kinnate common stock (“the Offer”).



Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, based upon Kinnate’s estimated calculation of cash, net of transaction costs, wind-down costs and other liabilities at closing, the additional cash amount has been determined to be the maximum $0.2527 per share. Therefore, the Cash Amount that Kinnate stockholders will receive in the Offer is $2.5879 per share.

Additionally, XOMA has extended the Offer’s expiration date, so that the Offer and related withdrawal rights will expire at one minute after 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on April 2, 2024, unless the expiration date is further extended in accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement.

Stockholders who previously have tendered their shares do not need to re-tender their shares or take any other action in response to the determination of the additional cash amount or extension of the Offer. As previously announced, Kinnate stockholders holding approximately 46% of Kinnate common stock have signed support agreements to tender their shares in the Offer prior to the expiration date and support the merger.

The closing of the Offer is subject to certain conditions, including the tender of Kinnate common stock representing at least a majority of the total number of outstanding shares, the availability of at least $120.0 million of cash, net of transaction costs, wind-down costs, and other liabilities, at closing, and other customary closing conditions. Promptly following the closing of the Offer, Kinnate will merge with and into a wholly owned subsidiary of XOMA, and all remaining shares not tendered in the Offer, other than shares held in treasury by Kinnate or shares owned by a stockholder who was entitled to and properly demanded appraisal of such shares pursuant to Delaware law, will be converted into the right to receive the same cash and CVR consideration per share as is provided in the Offer. The acquisition is expected to close in April 2024.

XOMA is a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a distinctive role in helping biotech companies achieve their goal of improving human health. XOMA acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. When XOMA acquires the future economics, the seller receives non-dilutive, non-recourse funding they can use to advance their internal drug candidate(s) or for general corporate purposes. The Company has an extensive and growing portfolio of milestone and royalty assets (asset defined as the right to receive potential future economics associated with the advancement of an underlying therapeutic candidate). For more information about the Company and its portfolio, please visit www.xoma.com.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company founded with a mission to inspire hope in those battling cancer by expanding on the promise of targeted therapies. Kinnate concentrates its efforts on addressing known oncogenic drivers for which there are currently no approved targeted therapies and to overcome the limitations associated with existing cancer therapies, such as non-responsiveness or the development of acquired and intrinsic resistance.

Exarafenib, an investigational pan-RAF inhibitor which targets cancers with BRAF and NRAS-driven alterations, was one of Kinnate’s lead product candidates. Kinnate’s other lead product candidate is an investigational FGFR inhibitor, KIN-3248, which is designed for cancers with FGFR2 and FGFR3 alterations. Kinnate also has early-stage programs, including a c-MET inhibitor that targets resistant variants and a brain penetrant CDK4 selective program. For more information, visit Kinnate.com and follow Kinnate on LinkedIn to learn about its most recent initiatives.

