Empowering New Memoir Shares Latina Career Woman’s Journey to Success

Charleston, SC, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new memoir Life Beyond the Border: A Journey from Poverty to Passionate Purpose shares an inspiring story that traverses from the impoverished border town of Brownsville, Texas to the heights of entrepreneurial and personal success. Written by acclaimed business coach and Mexican American Latina Stanford graduate, Griselda Castro Abousleman, Life Beyond the Border: A Journey from Poverty to Passionate Purpose shows how two remarkable women braved adversity to create a better world for their children.

Griselda begins her narrative in her birth-town of Brownsville and details the challenges she faced during her upbringing. Even though she did not possess a formal education, Griselda’s mother had an unwavering determination to help Griselda gain every advantage and opportunity she could. Griselda’s path led her to Standford University and then to prominence in an illustrious corporate career. Juggling the roles of daughter, wife, mother, friend, and career-woman, Griselda went on to establish Lean Business Excellence where she helps others grow and realize their full potential.

This story of rising from challenges to success in personal and professional life will resonate with early college graduates, aspiring entrepreneurs, and female professionals looking to balance work and family.

About the Author:

Griselda Castro Abousleman graduated from Stanford University with a degree in Industrial Engineering. She earned her MBA at Arizona State University and went on to lead a successful career in Corporate America until she decided to establish her own consulting business, Lean Business Excellence. She was a previous Board Chair for the Women in Manufacturing, a thriving global association focused on supporting, promoting, and inspiring women in the manufacturing industry. Today, she takes great pride in her ability to lead and empower others through business coaching. Griselda finds immense joy in her family, and she presently lives in Melbourne, Florida with her husband and three children.

