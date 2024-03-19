On This Page

Date: April 25, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM ET

AGENDA

Visit CDER Small Business and Industry Assistance Page

ABOUT THIS EVENT

FDA’s Office of Generic Drugs (OGD) publishes product-specific guidances (PSGs), which describe the agency’s current thinking and expectations on how to develop generic drug products that are therapeutically equivalent to reference listed drugs.

The purpose of this webinar is to provide current and prospective generic drug applicants insight on how PSGs are developed, revised, and published, and how PSGs may be used to improve the efficiency of generic drug development. FDA publishes PSGs to give applicants seeking to develop generic drugs a better opportunity to efficiently allocate resources and clarity of FDA's expectations on the evidence needed to support an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approval, and ultimately promote generic drug product availability.

The event will include a panel discussion on topics pertinent to PSGs and a live Q&A session with FDA .

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Members of the generic drug industry, including current and prospective applicants who are interested in submitting an ANDA

Regulatory reviewers for generic drug assessments

Consultants focused on bioequivalence

Clinical research coordinators

TOPICS COVERED

General Principles of PSGs

PSG Lifecycle Overview

Utility of PSGs

Updates on PSG Program

FDA RESOURCES

CONTINUING EDUCATION

Real-time attendance is required for the certificate of attendance which can be used in support of CEs for the following professional organizations. Certificates are only available during the two weeks post-event.

This course has been pre-approved by:

RAPS as eligible for a maximum of 12 credits for a two-day event (appropriate to real-time attendance) towards a participant’s RAC recertification upon full completion.

as eligible for a maximum of 12 credits for a two-day event (appropriate to real-time attendance) towards a participant’s RAC recertification upon full completion. SOCRA who accepts documentation of candidate participation in continuing education programs for re-certification if the program is applicable to clinical research regulations, operations or management, or to the candidate's clinical research therapeutic area.

who accepts documentation of candidate participation in continuing education programs for re-certification if the program is applicable to clinical research regulations, operations or management, or to the candidate's clinical research therapeutic area. SQA as eligible for 1 non-GCP or non-GLP unit for every 1 hour of instructional time towards a participant’s RQAP re-registration.

as eligible for 1 non-GCP or non-GLP unit for every 1 hour of instructional time towards a participant’s RQAP re-registration. ACRP for continuing education in clinical research. ACRP will provide 1 ACRP contact hour for every 45-60 minutes of qualified material.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION