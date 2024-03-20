Love Conquers All in Ann Bjorn's Release of Romance/Adventure Novel 'of Desire and Daisies'
EAST TAWAS, MI , UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In ‘of Desire and Daisies,’ Ann Bjorn has constructed a colorful tapestry, this book is sure to captivate readers with its captivating storyline and exciting twists and turns. It is a romantic story with persistent adventurous surprises.
The Story
Imagine being stuck, hanging upside down on top of a billboard in the middle of the night, or trying to sleep on a cross-country flight, when your seat-mate’s emotional support dog gets loose and decides to hump your leg. Bjorn’s novel ‘of Desire and Daisies’ is more than a tender love story. It is full of unimaginable situations.
In the first third of the story, Philip is a substitute teacher. Corenne is a student too smart for her own good. The very first time Philip steps into the classroom there is a mutual attraction between them, but within that first hour they clash twice, and each time Philip has the upper hand. Corenne wants revenge. She sets out to make his life miserable.
This starts a test of wills. The ultimate question is: Can Corenne control the classroom, and can Philip control her? What follows is an eruption of conflicts intertwined with forbidden attraction. They know they should not do this, but neither of them can stop. Keeping their friendship secret is imperative. It is a roller coaster ride.
Then school is out, and Philip has to leave. Corenne is heartbroken. Will they ever see each other again? Corenne and Philip invent ways to stay in touch, but nothing is easy, and on a sunny morning Corenne is almost killed by a careless driver. This brings their affiliation into the open.
In the ensuing two thirds of the story, Corenne and Philip find themselves in a new, mature relationship, Corenne moves in with Philip. But all is not easy, and on a Saturday, Corenne and Philip’s friend give in to an alluring, intimate temptation. Philip finds out and is looking for revenge, but realized that is not what he wants. Now they have to search for ways to forgive each other, if possible, and more problems lie ahead.
Meanwhile, the adventurous situations continue to interrupt their lives, making it a crazy journey. This is a whole new way to tell a story. It will appeal to readers of all ages, who have fond memories of high school and beyond, and, yes, it does include erotic narratives.
The Author
While completing her undergraduate degree in data processing and administration, the multi-talented Ann Bjorn got her start in the workforce as a computer programmer. After achieving a healthy work-life balance, she could easily transition into antique dealing.
The fact that she is now exploring fiction is a welcome development. Living a strong life on Lake Huron in Michigan with her husband and three grown children, Ann confronts Parkinson's disease head-on.
