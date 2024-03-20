Five Years of Ilera Holistic Healthcare in Louisiana

In February 2024, Ilera Holistic, Capital Wellness, and Transformative Health partner to educate patients for Baton Rouge’s 225 Festival

Patients are the driving force behind our Mission

Ilera Holistic Healthcare developed our mission with our employees, and it is clear that the impact our products have on patients’ lives resonates deeply with our collective personal experiences.” — Lisa Gray, CEO, Ilera Holistic Healthcare

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ilera Holistic Healthcare, one of two medical cannabis producers in Louisiana, is marking five years of working with the community, our partners and governmental leaders to advance support of the medical marijuana industry in the state as it continues to improve the quality of life for so many patients and families.

Ilera Holistic’s medical marijuana products have reached more than 82,000 unique patients, with anticipated growth of 20 percent+ in 2024. Physicians are empowered to recommend these products known to help with various conditions, like alleviating anxiety, reducing chronic pain, improving sleep quality, addressing symptoms of Parkinson's disease, mitigating epileptic seizures, offering relief for symptomatic cancer patients, and addressing numerous other serious conditions.

At the heart of Ilera Holistic’s mission lies a profound commitment to community-driven wellness. Its primary goal is to enhance the quality of life for patients by consistently delivering effective and safe medical marijuana solutions that offer relief and promote overall well-being. Rooted in values of integrity, compassion, and community, the company’s dynamic and inquisitive team embodies these principles in every interaction.

“Ilera developed our mission with our employees and it is clear that the impact our products have on patients’ lives resonates deeply with our collective personal experiences with this medication in families and friends’ lives,” said Ilera Holistic Healthcare CEO Lisa Gray. “This connection fuels a genuine desire to directly influence the quality of life for others, and it’s what motivates us to deliver the highest quality products in the marketplace every day.”

Ilera introduced an ambassador program in 2023, with employees volunteering their time to support various community events throughout the state. Its team collaborates with retail dispensaries, telemedicine providers, physician groups, and community-based organizers to provide patient education. Ilera Holistic has actively participated in multiple community events across parishes, including its annual Thanksgiving Dinner Give-Away which provided hundreds of families with a meal for the holiday season.

The company also supports multiple educational events with its partner Southern University. These initiatives not only contribute to the well-being and education of the community, but also instill a profound appreciation for the impact each employee has on patients, fostering a deep respect for the significance of their contributions to the production of products for these patients. Ilera Holistic remains a team that is curious, continuously learning, and dedicated to living its values of integrity, compassion, and community in every facet of its work and interactions, Gray said.

Embarking on this journey in November 2018, revitalizing the then idle Manda Sausage Manufacturing location, Ilera established its Medical Marijuana operations in Baker, Louisiana, a charming family-oriented town nestled in Northern Baton Rouge Parish with a population of approximately 14,000. Since inception, Ilera Holistic Healthcare has navigated the challenges presented by Louisiana's evolving political landscape, COVID-19 shutdowns, and conservative viewpoints. Throughout these trials, the cultivation of strong relationships and a deep sense of community has been pivotal in shaping the company’s identity.

Currently boasting a team of 65 dedicated employees and growing, Ilera Holistic engages in the cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical marijuana products across Louisiana. The company is a proud Certified Louisiana(r) business and has a highly diverse workforce consisting of 54 percent minority employees. Its offerings include a diverse range of formats such as smokeable flower-based products, various vape cartridges, tinctures, topicals, tablets and chews. With 14 retail medical marijuana dispensaries in operation, Gray said she projects this number to reach 30 by the fourth quarter of 2025.

In addition to the job creation, community initiatives, and patient education efforts outlined above, Ilera has created a growth platform that provides significant annual tax revenue to support Louisiana’s initiatives, anticipated to be over $1 million in 2024 and growing as the program progresses, supporting Louisiana’s community and infrastructure projects.

For inquiries about the program or to explore hosting an education event in your community, please contact Ilera Holistic Healthcare at https://ileraholistichealthcare.com/contact/.