Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,047 in the last 365 days.

Medicare Advantage Plans Come With Advantages, Pitfalls

Medicare Advantage plans are heavily advertised, but the ads don’t always make a clear distinction between Medicare Advantage and traditional Medicare. In a guest column for Talk Business & Politics, ACHI Health Policy Director Craig Wilson discusses what Medicare Advantage is and why it is growing in both enrollment and controversy.

Wilson writes that Medicare Advantage plans attract beneficiaries by offering benefits not covered by traditional Medicare, such as vision, hearing, and dental services. However, many patients and providers have complained of problems such as slow payments, administrative hurdles, and improper denials of care — highlighting the need for seniors to look beyond the ads and know all their options.

You just read:

Medicare Advantage Plans Come With Advantages, Pitfalls

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more