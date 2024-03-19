Medicare Advantage Plans Come With Advantages, Pitfalls

Medicare Advantage plans are heavily advertised, but the ads don’t always make a clear distinction between Medicare Advantage and traditional Medicare. In a guest column for Talk Business & Politics, ACHI Health Policy Director Craig Wilson discusses what Medicare Advantage is and why it is growing in both enrollment and controversy.

Wilson writes that Medicare Advantage plans attract beneficiaries by offering benefits not covered by traditional Medicare, such as vision, hearing, and dental services. However, many patients and providers have complained of problems such as slow payments, administrative hurdles, and improper denials of care — highlighting the need for seniors to look beyond the ads and know all their options.