MiR1200 Pallet Jack: Artificial Intelligence to Revolutionize Pallet Handling

Through the application of AI-based pallet detection and obstacle avoidance, the MiR1200 Pallet Jack sets new standards for the material handling of palletized goods and solves many of the challenges enterprises face when trying to add automation to dynamic and complex environments. Addition of this autonomous pallet jack to the product line allows MiR to be the one-stop shop for autonomous material handling at factories and warehouses.

ODENSE, Denmark, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODENSE, Denmark, March 19, 2024—Today, Mobile Industrial Robots A/S (MiR) announced the launch of the MiR1200 Pallet Jack autonomous mobile robot (AMR). With advanced artificial intelligence (AI) pallet detection, powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, MiR1200 Pallet Jack uses 3D vision to identify pallets and do pick up and pallet delivery with unprecedented precision.

“The MiR1200 Pallet Jack is our latest effort to push the boundaries in autonomous material handling,” said Mads Paulin, vice president of R&D at MiR, “We believe that the built-in AI detection system is a significant improvement over older detection technologies. Our approach will reduce pick-and-place cycle times, deliver best-in-class pick accuracy and allow us to continuously deliver advanced, AI-based functionality and value to our customers.”

Works Seamlessly with other AMRs and software from MiR

Designed to integrate seamlessly into existing MiR AMR fleets and interoperate with MiR’s deck load AMRs, the MiR1200 Pallet Jack is a perfect match for large-scale enterprise customers who typically operate more complex workflows with larger fleets and multiple sites. These customers can now turn to MiR as a one-stop shop for material handling.

“As the latest addition to MiR’s wide range of AMRs, the MiR1200 Pallet Jack adds a new application area to our existing solutions for transportation scenarios from small to heavy loads, pallet transportation, and more,” said Jean-Pierre Hathout, president of MiR. “All robots can be seamlessly managed and integrated via our industry leading fleet management tool, MiR Fleet, and monitored and optimized using MiR Insights.”

Capable of navigating complex environments

Thanks to its 3D vision capabilities, the MiR1200 Pallet Jack addresses the challenges many enterprises face with resource-intensive material handling, especially in complex environments that make automation difficult and where automation is needed due to increasing labor shortage.

The MiR1200 Pallet Jack can dynamically modify its route to avoid obstacles such as loose objects on the floor or overhead obstacles. It processes a large number of cameras and LiDAR data in real time by accelerating the full stack on the GPU and several other processors built into the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module. The MiR1200 Pallet Jack’s ability to navigate effortlessly in tight spaces with minimal changes to the existing infrastructure makes it the perfect fit for optimizing logistics efficiency and ensuring timely delivery of pallets.

“With MiR1200 Pallet Jack, we have developed a rugged AMR pallet jack that will work in existing customer sites that present unique environmental challenges for automation,” Hathout added. “In the design of this robot, we have leveraged the accumulated expertise in software from MiR, and high-payload AMRs that are the result of MiR’s 2022 merger with AutoGuide, another Teradyne-owned company. In addition, the

MiR1200 Pallet Jacks’ robust tricycle drive system is developed through a partnership with Logitrans, which has 80+ years of experience with material handling.”

Safety above everything else

The MiR1200 Pallet Jack is not only about speed and efficiency. Safety remains a top priority.

“Safety is in the DNA of every MiR product,” Hathout said. “The MiR1200 Pallet Jack complies with the latest product safety standards, including ISO3691-4. The fusion of multiple sensor platforms and top-tier safety features provides a much safer alternative to traditional forklifts, pallet trucks and manual pallet jacks.”

Key features of the MiR1200 Pallet Jack include:

AI-based detection powered by NVIDIA: Trained on +1.2 million real and synthetic images, this solution enables fast and precise pallet detection.

Trained on +1.2 million real and synthetic images, this solution enables fast and precise pallet detection. High battery-capacity and fast charging: With a charging ratio of 1:14 and the possibility of opportunity charging, the MiR1200 Pallet Jack is ideal for 24/7 workflows.

With a charging ratio of 1:14 and the possibility of opportunity charging, the MiR1200 Pallet Jack is ideal for 24/7 workflows. Compliance with ISO safety standards: Designed to comply with the latest product standards for AMR products, including ISO 3691-4, ensuring safety in various environments.

Designed to comply with the latest product standards for AMR products, including ISO 3691-4, ensuring safety in various environments. 3D sensor for obstacle detection: LiDAR and 3D vision are fused for precise detection of obstacles on the floor, overhead and around the Pallet Jack, ensuring precise and secure pallet placement.

LiDAR and 3D vision are fused for precise detection of obstacles on the floor, overhead and around the Pallet Jack, ensuring precise and secure pallet placement. Robust mobility: IP 52 rating and rugged wheels enable mobility over multiple challenging surfaces.

About Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR)

MiR develops and manufactures one of the industry’s most advanced range of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), which can quickly, easily, and cost-effectively automate internal logistics and optimize material handling. MiR offers one of the most advanced fleets of mobile robots used by both large enterprises and small and medium customers in a range of industries from manufacturing to logistics to healthcare. Founded in Denmark 2013 MiR has grown to a global leader with nearly 220 distributors and certified system integrators in 60 countries. MiR’s headquarters is in Odense, Denmark, with regional offices in San Diego, CA, North Reading, MA, Novi, MA, Georgetown, KY, Singapore, San José, Frankfurt, Barcelona, Yokohama, Seoul, and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.mobile-industrial-robots.com

Press photos:

https://brand.mobile-industrial-robots.com/4e89a3786/p/193a95-mir1200-pallet-jack/b/903f77

Company contact details:

Denise Innocenti Guldbrandsen, Director – Global Marketing, Mobile Industrial Robots A/S, E-mail: din@mir-robots.com , Tel.: +45 2030 7447

Denise Innocenti Mobile Industrial Robots din@mir-robots.com