February 2024 NICE Community Coordinating Council Monthly Meeting Recap

#ICYMI - Monthly Meeting Recap

In case you missed it, the minutes from the February 27, 2024, NICE Community Coordinating Council meeting have been published. The meeting included speakers from the U.S. Department of Education, CyberVista | N2K, Mohawk Valley Community College, and more!

Take a look at some key highlights from our meeting:

Featured Content

Strategy Story

Zac Chase from the U.S. Department of Education shared an overview of the National Educational Technology Plan (NETP). The NETP aims to close the digital use divide, digital design divide, and digital access divide.

Framework Feature

Simone Petrella from CyberVista | N2K spoke about the N2K Diagnostic Tool. The diagnostic helps organizations understand whether employees are meeting, exceeding, or falling short of job expectations by assessing and mapping their skills to Work Roles in the NICE Framework.

Community Progress Reports

Over the next several months, the Cybersecurity Skills Competitions Community of Interest will be focused on highlighting the student experience. The group will explore students and team preparation methods and best practices for utilizing all training materials available.

Registration for the NICE Conference & Expo is open now. Secure your spot today and take advantage of the limited block of discounted rooms at the conference hotel before they're sold out!

Featured Topic

Marian Merritt from NIST presented on NIST Special Publication 800-50, Building a Cybersecurity and Privacy Learning Program. The updates to this document include incorporation of and alignment to other NIST publications. Finalization of the updated publication is forthcoming, pending internal editorial review before public release on the NIST website.

FEATURED MEMBER

NEW! To help bring visibility to the diverse pathways into a cybersecurity career, as well as create a stronger, more friendly community, each month we will feature a member from the NICE Community Coordinating Council. If you would like to be featured, please email us at nice [at] nist.gov (nice[at]nist[dot]gov).

Gaurav Singh

Manager,

SAP Cyber Security

Nearly 18 years ago, following my Bachelor's degree in Engineering, I secured a position with a prominent IT organization in India. There, I contributed to a project supporting one of the world's leading Oil and Gas organizations. Initially tasked as a System Administrator, my responsibilities revolved around managing ERP/SAP applications critical to the operations of global enterprises. It was during this time that my interest in cybersecurity blossomed. Transitioning to IBM, I embraced a role in Security, departing from my administrative duties. Since then, I've maintained a fervent commitment to learning, recognizing that cybersecurity is an ever-evolving domain with perpetual challenges. Over the past decade, my tenure at Under Armour has been particularly transformative, as the significance of cybersecurity has soared amid technological advancements like cloud computing and AI. I view cybersecurity as an ongoing journey, and I thrive on the dynamic nature of this field, continually striving to safeguard our digital assets.

Join our next meeting on March 26, 2024, at 3:30-5pm ET

The NICE Community Coordinating Council meets monthly to engage with public and private sector participants on cybersecurity education, training, and workforce development topics.

Additionally, the NICE Community Coordinating Council is comprised of three Working Groups and six Communities of Interest, each with their own meeting cadence.

