CMO for Growth Relaunches Website, Expands Services, and Welcomes New Team Members to Fuel Client Success
CMO for Growth relaunches website, expands services & hires SEO specialists to serve SMBs in US, Caribbean & Central America. #growthmarketing #strategyMIAMI, FL, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CMO for Growth, a marketing strategy and leadership consultancy led by energy industry veteran Frank Moreno, today announced the relaunch of its website with detailed service offerings and the addition of new SEO specialists to its growing team. This expansion reflects the company's commitment to providing exceptional support to small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking expert guidance in achieving their marketing goals.
Enhanced Website and Services for SMB Growth
CMO for Growth's new website offers a comprehensive overview of its services, including:
• Ongoing Fractional CMO Services: Providing clients with the expertise and leadership of a seasoned CMO on a part-time basis, ensuring strategic direction and execution.
• Interim CMO Services: Offering temporary leadership for companies in transition, navigating periods of rapid growth, or restructuring their marketing departments.
• Half-day consultative Strategy Sessions: These sessions deliver focused guidance on specific marketing challenges, providing valuable insights and actionable plans for immediate implementation.
"We understand the unique challenges faced by SMBs," said Frank Moreno, Founder and Principal Consultant at CMO for Growth. "Our expanded service offerings and team expertise allow us to tailor solutions that meet the specific needs of each client, helping them achieve sustainable growth through strategic marketing."
International Expansion and Growing Team
CMO for Growth has experienced significant company growth in 2024. The company boasts international expansion, currently working with clients across the U.S., Caribbean, and Central America. This success is further evidenced by signing both new clients and expanding existing client relationships, leading to a team of three full-time employees, up from a solo operation at the beginning of the year. This skilled team includes two SEO specialists and an in-house social media specialist, further solidifying CMO for Growth's ability to deliver comprehensive marketing strategy and execution.
Expertise in Growth Marketing and More
CMO for Growth leverages Frank Moreno's extensive experience in performance marketing, B2B marketing, D2C marketing, negotiation, and execution. By combining deep industry knowledge with a data-driven approach, the company empowers clients to develop and implement effective marketing strategies that drive measurable results.
About CMO for Growth
CMO for Growth is a marketing strategy and leadership consultancy specializing in providing strategy, consulting services, and fractional CMO solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. The company's team of experienced professionals helps clients achieve their marketing goals through customized strategy development, execution, and ongoing support.
