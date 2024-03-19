Camelot Event-Driven Fund Wins Three LSEG 2024 Lipper Awards

MAUMEE, Ohio, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camelot Event-Driven Advisors is thrilled to announce that their Camelot Event-Driven Fund (EVDIX) has been awarded not one, not two, but three LSEG Lipper Fund Awards. EVDIX is the United States 2024 Winner for Best Alternative Event-Driven Fund Over 3 Years, Over 5 Years, and Over 10 Years. In the 3-Year Category, EVDIX won against a total of 36 share classes and 15 portfolios; in the 5-Year Category, 36 share classes and 15 portfolios; and 25 share classes and 10 portfolios in the 10-Year Category. Rankings are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return Rating, which is an objective, risk adjusted performance measure calculated as of 12/31/2023.



Robert Jenkins (Global Head of Research, Investment & Wealth at LSEG Lipper) expounds on the impressive win:

“The 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are recognizing perhaps the most dramatic three-year period that the markets have seen in decades. Fund managers being recognized have steered their investors through a pandemic, a mild recession, a war, skyrocketing inflation and dramatic central bank intervention.

Whether you’ve been investing for just the past 15 years and have seen only the easy money environment following the Financial Crisis – or you’ve been an investor for 50 years and feel as if you’ve seen it all, there is no way to have foreseen the range of fundamental and non-financial factors that impacted the markets these past few years.

We applaud the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Award winner, the Camelot Event-Driven Fund, for delivering outperformance and the accompanying comfort of consistency to investors’ portfolios through a cross-current of global market disruptions.”

Currently in its 20th year, EVDIX was launched on November 21, 2003, and is co-managed by portfolio managers, Thomas Kirchner and Paul Hoffmeister.

Camelot Event-Driven Advisors is a leading investment management firm specializing in event-driven strategies, such as merger arbitrage, appraisal arbitrage, and activist, distressed, and special situations. With a team of experienced investment professionals and a commitment to delivering strong risk-adjusted returns, Camelot Event-Driven Advisors is dedicated to helping investors achieve their financial goals. Learn more at www.cameloteventdrivenfund.com.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. Lipper Leaders fund ratings do not constitute and are not intended to constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security of any entity in any jurisdiction. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Such risks associated with the Camelot Event-Driven Fund include but is not limited to Merger Arbitrage Risk, Capital Structure Arbitrage Risk, Distressed Securities Risk, Debt Instruments Risk, Interest Rate Risk, Structured Note Investment Risk, Proxy Fight Risk, Short Selling Risk, Management Risk, Foreign Securities Risk, Derivative Investments Risks (including Futures, Options, and Swaps), Counter Party Risk, Special Situations Risk, Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) Risk, Liquidity Risk, Limited History of Operations Risk, and Portfolio Turn Over Risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results, investment returns and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance in question. Current performance can be obtained by calling 800-869-1679. The Camelot Event-Driven Fund is Distributed by Arbor Court Capital, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. CF133

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund. This and other important information can be found in the prospectus. The prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 800-869-1679, should be read carefully before investing.

Contact:

Frank Echelmeyer, 419-794-0538

