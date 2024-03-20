“Where the Grass Grows Blue” wins the Reader Views Grand Prize Gold Award in Fiction
This magnificent contemporary debut by Hope Gibbs earns one of the top prizes in the Annual Reader Views Literary Awards program.
A tale of heartbreak and enduring strength, this story transports you into the warmth of a small country town and the power of rekindled love in every page.”BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reader Views announces Where the Grass Grows Blue by Hope Gibbs as one of the overall grand prize winners in fiction. Gibb’s novel takes home the gold award, an award honored with a cash prize and special marketing promotions.
— Reader Views
"Where the Grass Grows Blue" follows the journey of Penny Crenshaw, a mother of three who faces significant challenges, including her divorce, her grandmother's death, and revisiting her childhood home in Kentucky. Despite her initial intention to deal swiftly with her grandmother's estate, Penny's encounter with her former love, Bradley Hitchens, complicates matters. The story reaches into Penny's past, revealing themes of abuse, tragedy, and resilience, while also exploring her evolving relationship with Bradley. Through flashbacks and introspection, readers witness Penny's character development and the complexities of her emotions as she navigates through love, trust, and self-discovery in the midst of life's trials and tribulations.
Stephanie Elizabeth Long with Reader Views said of the story, “Where the Grass Grows Blue was a page-turner from the beginning. The author’s writing was like paint on a canvas, creating a vibrant picture of life in Kentucky, so much so that I was easily transported there. A charming story about heartbreak and resilience with a bit of romance sprinkled in.”
“I am grateful beyond words for Reader Views' support of my debut novel from the very beginning and the amazing platform they provide for authors like myself to share our stories with the world. This recognition is deeply humbling and serves as a motivating reminder that storytelling is a collaborative journey. Thank you, Reader Views, for honoring Where the Grass Grows Blue.” -- Hope Gibbs
Where the Grass Grows Blue (ISBN: 979-8212377706, Red Adept Publishing (2023) is available at online bookstores everywhere.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hope Gibbs grew up in rural Scottsville, Kentucky. As the daughter of an English teacher, she was raised to value the importance of good storytelling from an early age. Today, she’s an avid reader of women’s fiction. Drawn to multi-generational family sagas, relationship issues, and the complexities of being a woman, she translates those themes into her own writing.
She lives in Brentwood, Tennessee, with her husband and her persnickety Shih Tzu, Harley, and is the mother of five. In her downtime, she loves playing tennis, singing karaoke, and curling up on her favorite chair with a book.
Hope has a B.A. from Western Kentucky University. She is a member of the Women’s Fiction Writers Association, the Women’s National Book Association, a tour guide for Bookish Road Trip, and the co-host of the Authors Talking Bookish Podcast. Learn more and connect with Hope Gibbs at https://www.authorhopegibbs.com/.
The Reader Views Literary Awards program helps level the playing field for self-published authors, allowing readers to recognize the most creative and exciting new books in the industry. The program is recognized industry-wide as one of the most respected literary awards programs for independent authors. Top honors include cash prizes totaling $2,500. Learn more at http://www.readerviews.com/.
Hope Gibbs
Author
