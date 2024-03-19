Carbon Numbers Partners with IWFM to publish new and updated Energy Management Good Practice Guide
Carbon Numbers has partnered with the Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management (IWFM) to publish a new Energy Management Good Practice Guide
It will bring valuable insights to aid FMs in managing this key area, assisting them in seeking the finances and resources they need as well as evaluating best practice, setting targets and reporting”COLCHESTER, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy management expert Carbon Numbers has partnered with the Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management (IWFM) to publish a new and updated Energy Management Good Practice Guide (GPG); a pivotal resource for the workplace and facilities management (WFM) industry.
— Neil Fright FIWFM, CEO Carbon Numbers
The GPG addresses critical energy consumption challenges and strategies against the backdrop of climate change and energy crises, acknowledging the key role WFM plays in achieving organisational sustainability outcomes.
Its timely publication follows the results of IWFM’s recent Sustainability Survey in February 2024. Based on the insights of 620 facilities managers (FMs), findings revealed that the sector’s professionals are insufficiently involved in organisations’ plans around energy efficiency and carbon reduction. Just 13% of FMs reported having an input in the entire process, whilst others were not involved at all.
Neil Fright FIWFM, CEO of Carbon Numbers, emphasised the critical need to support WFM in delivering best practice in energy reduction and management: "Carbon Numbers is delighted to sponsor this publication and bring focus to this key topic,” says Neil. “We all see the daily, and often devastating, effects of climate change, and carbon reduction is at the top of the agenda for change. The energy crisis has also brought focus on the cost of utilities and the key question remains how to make buildings smarter and more efficient, reduce costs and minimise carbon emissions.
“This guide will bring valuable insights to aid FMs in managing this key area, assisting them in seeking the finances and resources they need as well as evaluating best practice, setting targets and reporting outcomes.”
Produced from a WFM perspective, the GPG recognises the complexity of the FM role whilst providing a structured engagement framework to facilitate informed decision-making processes in energy management. It offers practical advice on developing an energy policy, goal setting, and long-term management, interwoven with insights from common challenges and experiences.
Sofie Hooper, Head of Policy and Research at IWFM, also highlighted the publication's timeliness: “We’re excited to bring this resource to our members at a time when they continue to navigate a complex and uncertain energy market, while trying to meet much-needed ambitious corporate climate change targets which will require thoughtful investment approaches. Sustainability is a core pillar of activity for IWFM and this GPG takes into account what we’ve seen evidenced in our recently published Sustainability Survey Report.”
Neil concluded: “Carbon Numbers would like to thank the authors for their contribution, and appreciate that IWFM has brought attention to what, to us, is our core business, helping buildings use less energy.”
The Energy Management Good Practice Guide is available for download by IWFM members, and non-members are invited to purchase a copy.
For more information, please visit www.carbonnumbers.co.uk and www.iwfm.org.uk.
Neil Fright (FIWFM) is an Energy Efficiency, Low Carbon, Business Leader who has worked in the sector for more than 20 years. A specialist in Energy Performance Contracting and Net Zero planning, he holds a master’s degree and is a member of The Energy Management Association, a category judge for The Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management and an ESOS Lead Assessor.
In 2022, Neil was awarded Fellowship of the IWFM.
About Carbon Numbers
Carbon Numbers aims to support organisations with ever-increasing energy costs, in reducing and managing their building(s) carbon footprint. Founded in the UK in 2012, the company is a leader in employing cutting-edge technologies with a dedicated fibre network and cloud-based IT system to deliver energy-saving building management systems (BMS), lighting, energy, and metering services.
About IWFM
The Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management (IWFM) is the body for workplace and facilities professionals.
We exist because workplace and facilities management transforms organisations and enhances experience. We empower and enable workplace and facilities professionals to expand their potential and have rewarding, impactful careers. We are a business enabler. Together, we optimise the profession’s impact. Our vision: where every workplace delivers.
The IWFM was established in 2018. It builds on the proud heritage of 25 years of the British Institute of Facilities Management.
