SPI Software Deepens Industry Collaboration with Exclusive Timeshare Lunch & Learn
Collaborative event jointly hosted with Revenue Analytics and RateGain
Kingsway (NYSE:KFS)
We believe in fostering a collaborative learning environment and look forward to sharing our expertise alongside executives from Revenue Analytics and RateGain.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the recent announcement of its strategic alliance with Revenue Analytics, SPI Software is proud to co-host an exclusive Lunch and Learn event with Revenue Analytics and RateGain. The event takes place at the Wyndham Resort located in the Celebration area of Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, March 27 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM ET.
— David Callaghan
Timeshare leaders are invited to this exclusive by-invitation-only event to gain valuable insights into the latest technology solutions shaping their industry. Enjoy a complimentary lunch while receiving an in-depth look at the unique offerings from each partner.
• Revenue Analytics: Gain a deeper understanding of revenue management strategies.
• SPI Software: Discover innovative solutions for seamless property and owner management.
• RateGain: Leverage powerful market demand data and rate shopping tools.
This collaborative approach showcases how these highly experienced technology partners work together to provide timeshare businesses with a comprehensive solution for optimizing operations. Following the presentations, a panel of industry experts will delve into current market trends and the unique challenges faced by the timeshare industry. Don't miss this opportunity to network with peers and gain valuable insights during the interactive Q&A session.
"We are thrilled to be co-hosting this upcoming lunch and learn event. We believe in fostering a collaborative learning environment and look forward to sharing our expertise alongside executives from Revenue Analytics and RateGain," said David Callaghan, Global Vice President of Sales with SPI Software. Space is strictly limited for this exclusive educational event and is limited to timeshare resort management and corporate employees of timeshare companies. Those interested should contact David Callaghan at David.Callaghan@SPISoftware.com.
About SPI Software:
SPI Software is the global leader in providing innovative software solutions to the vacation ownership industry and its related businesses. Celebrating 45 years of innovation and experience, SPI’s award-winning solutions empower companies and resorts to streamline operations, enhance efficiency and guest experiences, and drive profitability. Committed to customer success, SPI Software continues to revolutionize the industry with its comprehensive range of software solutions. SPI Software is a fully owned subsidiary of Kingsway (NYSE: KFS).
Marge Lennon
Lennon Communications
+1 239-841-0553
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn