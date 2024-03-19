Offer Mastery Live 2024: Dr. Benjamin Hardy Added as Featured Speaker

New York, New York, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The countdown has begun for the most anticipated event of the year, Offer Mastery Live, scheduled for May 21-23, 2024, at the luxurious JW Marriott in Tampa, Florida. Spearheaded by the renowned Myron Golden, a maestro in sales, marketing, and financial literacy, this event promises to be a landmark gathering for entrepreneurs and business professionals seeking exponential growth in their endeavors. This year, the event is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Benjamin Hardy, an organizational psychologist and celebrated author, to its distinguished lineup of speakers.

Dr. Benjamin Hardy is celebrated for his insightful work on how individual and organizational growth can be accelerated through understanding the psychological underpinnings of success. His bestselling book, "10X Is Easier Than 2X," has empowered countless readers to adopt a mindset geared towards exponential growth. Hardy's addition to the Offer Mastery Live roster underscores the event's commitment to providing attendees with transformative content that bridges the gap between academic research and practical, actionable business strategies.

But the star-studded lineup continues with Dr. Hardy. Offer Mastery Live 2024 will also feature presentations from some of the most influential figures in business and personal development today:

Dr. Sonja Stribling is a life and business strategist whose compelling message of resilience and empowerment has made her a beacon of inspiration for audiences worldwide. Dr. Stribling's dynamic approach to overcoming challenges and seizing leadership opportunities will offer attendees invaluable insights into harnessing their inner strength for outer success.

Daniel Priestley is an entrepreneur and author whose forward-thinking approach to business strategy and leadership has captivated global audiences. Priestley's knack for identifying emerging trends and translating them into actionable strategies makes him a must-listen for anyone looking to stay ahead in today's fast-paced business environment.

Alison Etinoff, known for her practical and faith-based approach to wealth coaching, brings a unique perspective on achieving financial freedom and success. Her relatable journey and focus on purpose-driven wealth accumulation will inspire attendees to pursue their financial goals with integrity and determination.

The Salesgirls** is the dynamic duo behind the empowering platform dedicated to elevating women in the sales world. Their innovative strategies and commitment to fostering confidence among women in business will give attendees the tools to excel in sales and beyond.

This year's event marks a significant upgrade from the previous year, not only in terms of the speaker lineup but also the choice of venue. The JW Marriott in Tampa, Florida, known for its exceptional service and luxurious accommodations, will provide the perfect backdrop for three days of learning, networking, and growth. Last year's Offer Mastery Live sold out in just two weeks, a testament to this event's high demand and profound impact. With the addition of high-caliber speakers and an even more prestigious venue, this year's event is expected to sell out even faster.

Offer Mastery Live is more than just a conference; it's a comprehensive experience designed to equip entrepreneurs, business owners, sales professionals, and anyone passionate about growth with the knowledge, strategies, and motivation to achieve their most ambitious goals. From mastering the dynamics of irresistible offers to unlocking market potential and scaling businesses for exponential growth, attendees will leave with insights and actionable steps to transform their businesses and lives.

As the event approaches, excitement continues to build within the entrepreneurial community. This year's Offer Mastery Live is poised to be an unparalleled opportunity for personal and professional development. For those ready to take their business and personal growth to the next level, Offer Mastery Live 2024 is an event to be noticed.

