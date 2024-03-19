Submit Release
Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

March 19, 2024

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/amendments Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares
Currency EUR
Price €30.177501

 
Volume 45,373
Total €1,369,243.743

 
Aggregated information:
For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification. 

 
   


Date of Transaction March 15, 2024
Place of Transaction Euronext Amsterdam

Full breakdown of transaction

Total Quantity Price (€) Total for trade (€)
1,317 30.1675 39730.5975
744 30.165 22442.76
15,000 30.1675 452512.5
620 30.17 18705.4
74 30.175 2232.95
656 30.17 19791.52
506 30.175 15268.55
818 30.175 24683.15
506 30.175 15268.55
664 30.175 20036.2
98 30.175 2956.17
666 30.165 20089.89
1,258 30.1675 37950.715
534 30.155 16102.77
787 30.165 23739.855
116 30.165 3499.14
541 30.1625 16317.9125
51 30.17 1538.67
553 30.17 16684.01
142 30.175 4284.85
33 30.175 995.775
224 30.175 6759.2
112 30.175 3379.6
201 30.175 6065.175
974 30.175 29390.45
533 30.18 16085.94
32 30.18 965.76
78 30.18 2354.04
205 30.18 6186.9
75 30.185 2263.875
76 30.185 2294.06
1,133 30.1825 34196.7725
1,126 30.1825 33985.495
73 30.19 2203.87
520 30.185 15696.2
508 30.185 15333.98
72 30.19 2173.68
100 30.19 3019
420 30.19 12679.8
320 30.195 9662.4
89 30.195 2687.355
72 30.195 2174.04
2 30.195 60.39
62 30.195 1872.09
80 30.195 2415.6
62 30.195 1872.09
707 30.20 21351.4
24 30.20 724.8
78 30.20 2355.6
534 30.20 16126.8
580 30.20 17516
977 30.195 29500.515
143 30.195 4317.885
122 30.19 3683.18
1,000 30.19 30190
61 30.19 1841.59
75 30.19 2264.25
859 30.19 25933.21
125 30.19 3773.75
667 30.19 20136.73
98 30.19 2958.62
81 30.195 2445.795
479 30.195 14463.405
965 30.195 29138.175
697 30.195 21045.915
75 30.195 2264.625
66 30.195 1992.87
287 30.185 8663.095
318 30.185 9598.83
62 30.185 1871.47
27 30.185 814.995
83 30.19 2505.77
566 30.19 17087.54
570 30.19 17208.3
99 30.195 2989.305
308 30.195 9300.06
367 30.195 11081.565
98 30.20 2959.6
660 30.20 19932
425 30.20 12835
69 30.20 2083.8
43 30.20 1298.6
58 30.20 1751.6
87 30.20 2627.4

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State


