BEINCOURT and Carahsoft Offering Technology Demonstrations of Hybrid Courtroom Solutions in New Courtroom Experience Center

Momentum Builds as Numerous Courtroom Tech Demonstrations Have Been Performed to Date

RESTON, Va., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEINCOURT, an innovative virtual and hybrid courtroom solutions developer, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that they are offering demonstrations of hybrid courtroom technology in Carahsoft’s new Courtroom Experience Center (CEC).



Hybrid and virtual courtroom solutions offer an enhanced capability to traditional, in person courtroom proceedings, which are often expensive with reduced efficiency, and make courtrooms less accessible. Hybrid courtroom solutions are being adopted to address many of these challenges head on, providing an alternative that is faster, less costly, more efficient, and more accessible.

The CEC is designed to provide the most seamless in-person, virtual, and hybrid experience for judicial clients. BEINCOURT hosts in-person, hybrid, and virtual courtroom technology demonstrations, which allow customers to experience the solution firsthand. BEINCOURT’s CEC offers the following capabilities:

Customized solution with multi-camera view tailored to provide an immersive courtroom experience for in person and virtual participants

Intuitive system control and ease of use via touch screen control system

Localized capture and amplification of audio via proprietary SoundSphere speaker/microphone solution for a pristine courtroom audio experience

Seamless integration with all major videoconferencing platforms

High-definition audio and video for all in-person and virtual participants

Integrated digital evidence presentation capabilities: Document camera Wired and wireless presentation capabilities Digital annotation capabilities

Simultaneous and consecutive interpretation American Sign Language (ASL) support for remote participants Limited English Proficiency (LEP) support for multiple participants Audio solutions with ADA support





“Our innovative approach to modern hybrid courtroom technology solutions give judicial customers the unique opportunity to bring flexibility and enhanced accessibility into their day-to-day proceedings,” said Gregory Fechner, Vice President of Business Development at BEINCOURT. “We’ve seen rapidly growing interest in our solutions from the judicial community and anticipate that momentum to continue as our Courtroom Experience Center demonstrations occur.”

Demos are available virtually or in person at Carahsoft’s Conference & Collaboration Center, located at 11493 Sunset Hills Road, Suite 100, Reston, VA 20190. Carahsoft also serves as the distributor in this partnership, leveraging a variety of Carahsoft contract vehicles. For more information on BEINCOURT, or to schedule a demo in their Courtroom Experience Center, please contact BeInCourt@carahsoft.com or 571-591-6200, or visit this page.

About BEINCOURT

An end-to-end technology platform that enhances the in-person court experience, simplifies virtual hearings, and allows for a state-of-the-art Hybrid experience. BEINCOURT delivers innovative audio and video technology solutions designed to reinvent courtroom communication for today's physical, virtual, and hybrid courtrooms. Our commitment is to provide courts with reliable, affordable, and user-friendly technology experiences that empower seamless proceedings. As our name suggests, BEINCOURT is dedicated to enhancing access to justice through cutting-edge technology, accessible from virtually anywhere. Visit us at www.BEINCOURT.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

