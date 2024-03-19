Discover the ChatGPT (AI Dragon) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of ChatGPT(AI Dragon) on its platform in the Innovation zone (MEMEs) and the ChatGPT/USDT trading pair started from 2024-03-18 08:00 (UTC).

About ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a SLP-20 token deployed on the Ethereum Layer-1 blockchain with a max supply of 88 billion tokens. The ChatGPT Token represents a new era of conversational AI, offering users the opportunity to engage with AI-driven platforms and services securely and seamlessly. Inspired by the Eastern mythical creature, the dragon, ChatGPT Token symbolizes resilience, progress, and the relentless pursuit of innovation.

Developed under the auspices of the AI Dragon project, ChatGPT Token embodies the spirit of collaboration and empowerment, offering users unprecedented opportunities to engage with AI-driven platforms and services securely and seamlessly. Driven by the vision of democratizing AI technology, ChatGPT Token serves as the cornerstone of a decentralized ecosystem where individuals and businesses can leverage the power of natural language processing for a myriad of applications.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , highlighted the AI Dragon project's transformative potential in the AI and blockchain space. In a statement, Warin remarked, "The AI Dragon project represents a visionary approach to democratizing AI technology, and we are thrilled to support their mission. The AI Dragon project represents a visionary approach to democratizing AI technology, and we are thrilled to support their mission of empowering individuals worldwide.”

About AI Dragon

In the auspicious Year of the Dragon, the AI Dragon project emerged as a beacon of innovation and empowerment, embodying the spirit of resilience and progress inspired by the mythical creature. Rooted in Eastern wisdom and powered by blockchain technology, AI Dragon seeks to democratize access to AI resources and foster a community-driven ecosystem of collaboration and creativity.

At its core, AI Dragon is more than just a project; it's a movement—a movement towards a future where AI technology is accessible to all, regardless of geographical or socioeconomic barriers. By leveraging blockchain's decentralized infrastructure, AI Dragon aims to break down the monopolies of tech giants and empower individuals to harness the transformative potential of AI.

The AI Dragon Council, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) governed by token holders, serves as the driving force behind the project's mission. Through transparent and inclusive decision-making processes, the council ensures that the interests and voices of all community members are heard and respected, paving the way for a truly democratic AI ecosystem.

With initiatives like the Dragon Ball Fund and the AI Dragon Marketplace, AI Dragon is laying the groundwork for a vibrant and sustainable AI economy. The Dragon Ball Fund, dedicated to promoting AI research, education, and application, aims to accelerate the development and adoption of AI technologies worldwide, while the AI Dragon Marketplace provides a platform for innovators to showcase and monetize their AI creations.

About XT.COM



Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

