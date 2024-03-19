The Institute for Functional Medicine Announces its 2024 Annual International Conference (AIC) - Repair, Restore, Regenerate: Healing of the Micro and the Macro Through Functional Medicine

AIC 2024 attendees will explore the latest functional medicine research and evidence-based practices at the largest and most important functional medicine event of the year.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) is thrilled to announce its 2024 Annual International Conference (AIC), Repair, Restore, Regenerate: Healing of the Micro and the Macro Through Functional Medicine happening May 29 – June 1, 2024, at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. A limited livestream will also be available to ensure healthcare providers from all care settings can discover new ways to support patient health and healing.

As the largest functional medicine event of the year, AIC brings together experts from all medical disciplines to review advancements in clinical research and explore new perspectives for delivering transformative care. Now in its 31st year, AIC provides an opportunity to learn about new evidence-based functional medicine approaches, share expertise, strengthen relationships, and create new connections and collaborations with practitioners from around the globe.

“While scientific advances in medicine offer life-changing options in acute care, life expectancy continues to decline, mental health needs are rapidly increasing, chronic disease is on the rise, and patients are more ‘health-vulnerable’ than ever before due to nutrient-poor diets, increasingly sedentary lifestyles, chronic stress, environmental toxins, and poor sleep habits,” states Amy R. Mack, MSES/MPA, IFM chief executive officer. “AIC emboldens healthcare practitioners with the knowledge and innovation needed to confront these pressing issues, offering a transformative approach to health and well-being through functional medicine.”

This year’s event will explore a range of topics, including:

Applying new insights about the vagus nerve and its effects on inflammation

Artificial intelligence challenges and opportunities in health care

Genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and new insights on applying precision medicine

Boosting longevity and cultivating compassion

The phytobiome, regenerative agriculture, and the health of the planet

Enhancing preconception and raising healthy children

The oral microbiome in children and adults

New insights on exercise, sarcopenia, and protein requirements

The effect of circadian rhythms on health

And more!

For the first time ever, IFM will be offering an exclusive pre-conference event with two of the most prominent thought leaders in functional medicine, Jeffrey Bland, PhD, and Mark Hyman, MD. Featuring dynamic presentations, discussions, and Q&A sessions, attendees will gain deeper insights into the principles and practical applications that define functional medicine in the context of today’s complex health challenges.

AIC 2024 will also feature advanced sessions curated by the American Nutrition Association (ANA) that explore personalized nutrition. Other curated sessions will include lectures on pediatrics and preconception care and functional medicine foundational concepts and applications. Poster sessions at the conference will provide a platform for clinicians, researchers, and students to showcase their research findings or clinical experiences and present on innovative topics in functional medicine.

Don’t miss out on compelling clinical lectures that outline the latest evidence-based practices and bring practitioners of all types together again to share the latest and greatest in functional medicine. Tier 2 pricing ends April 5! For more information on conference topics, schedule, and pricing, visit https://aic.ifm.org.

About The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM)

As the leading voice for functional medicine for more than 30 years, The Institute for Functional Medicine is advancing the transformation of healthcare for patients and practitioners worldwide. IFM supports the confident and competent practice of functional medicine through high-quality education, industry-leading certification, partnerships across medical disciplines, and advocating on behalf of functional medicine clinicians and patients around the globe. IFM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, providing educational programs directly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). For more information, please visit IFM.org.

About Functional Medicine

As a catalyst in the transformation of healthcare, functional medicine treats root causes of disease and restores healthy function through a personalized patient experience. From chronic illness to disease prevention, functional medicine systematically addresses the unique physical, mental, and emotional needs of all patients. By understanding each patient’s genetic, environmental, and lifestyle influences, functional medicine is a vital partner to conventional medicine that delivers transformative care to promote optimal health and well-being.

