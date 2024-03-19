Submit Release
CIRRO Fulfillment achieves seamless integration with Shopify for enhanced e-commerce efficiency

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRRO Fulfillment, a leading omnichannel fulfillment service provider, is now integrated with Shopify, the renowned commerce platform.

Given that a considerable number of CIRRO Fulfillment's clientele utilize the Shopify platform for their e-commerce operations, CIRRO Fulfillment recognizes the critical need for a seamless relationship with Shopify. Then, CIRRO Fulfillment has prioritized this integration to meet the evolving needs of the shared customers.

Now, Shopify merchants can seamlessly connect their store data with CIRRO Fulfillment, enabling them to leverage its comprehensive fulfillment capabilities for enhanced logistics management. This integration brings the power of efficient logistics management directly to Shopify merchants, helping them drive business growth and efficiency.  

"Positioned as an engaged and integrated participant in the e-commerce world, CIRRO Fulfillment facilitates easier access to our reliable fulfillment services for customers. We are actively pursuing innovative solutions to streamline workflows and enhance the overall client experience," said Hong Li, Director of Sales at CIRRO Fulfillment.

To learn more, visit the Shopify app.

About CIRRO Fulfillment
CIRRO Fulfillment is a leading global omnichannel e-commerce fulfillment service provider that offers comprehensive, high-standard, and customized supply chain solutions, with a focus on warehouse and international logistics services. Currently, there are more than 4,000 active clients using our fulfillment service in over 80 fulfillment centers globally.

Email:
pr.fulfillment@cirroglobal.com
Website: 
www.cirroglobal.com/fulfillment/

CIRRO Fulfillment and Shopify are integrated.

CIRRO Fulfillment achieves seamless integration with Shopify for enhanced e-commerce efficiency.

