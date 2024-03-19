Saint Peter’s Leads as First NJ Health System with Upfront Tuition Coverage for Employees

Program offers full- and part-time employees 100% tuition coverage for degrees and skill courses to foster career advancement

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Peter’s Healthcare System has launched New Jersey’s first tuition-free education benefit available for healthcare employees through a new partnership with InStride, a tech-enabled services company that delivers workforce education solutions. The Learning, Education and Advancement Program (LEAP), available to Saint Peter’s full- and part-time employees, makes educational growth accessible so employees can earn valuable credentials and degrees to advance their professional careers in health care.

The initiative complements Saint Peter’s existing tuition reimbursement policy, improving access to learning by lowering the financial barrier of upfront tuition costs for employees. Through LEAP, employees will be able to access over 1,000 online learning options, ranging from bachelor’s degrees to skill courses and English-language learning from academic institutions including Arizona State University, The City University of New York (CUNY), and the University of Colorado, among others.



“As a mission-based healthcare system, this program underscores Saint Peter’s commitment to transforming careers and our community,” said Laura Atkinson, vice president and chief human resources officer at Saint Peter’s Healthcare System. “It is an investment in education, our employees, and the strength and unity of our community, ensuring our caregivers reflect the rich diversity of those we proudly serve with compassionate care.”

Leslie D. Hirsch, FACHE, president and CEO of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System, said, “I am proud to offer this world-class educational opportunity to our employees—the first of its kind for a healthcare system in New Jersey. We developed this program because we believe every Saint Peter's employee should have the ability to learn and advance. LEAP is a win-win for our organization, as having the ability to grow and excel in one’s career supports advancement, while enhancing the patient experience and allowing us to retain our best and brightest.”

Saint Peter’s is an award-winning healthcare partner for residents of New Jersey and beyond. Focused on recruiting and retaining talent and improving career advancement for its diverse workforce, the healthcare system has partnered with InStride to create LEAP. In support of hiring for Saint Peter’s current job opportunities, full-and part-time employees are eligible to participate after only 90 days.

"Saint Peter’s shares our dedication to advancing employees’ careers through equitable access to education," said Craig Maloney, CEO of InStride. "We’re honored to deliver a workforce education program that unlocks the full potential of their employees, supporting the delivery of exceptional care to a dynamic community."

About Saint Peter’s Healthcare System

Saint Peter’s Healthcare System Inc., parent company of the Saint Peter’s healthcare delivery system, is comprised of Saint Peter’s University Hospital, a 478-bed acute-care teaching hospital and state-designated children’s hospital and regional perinatal center that includes a nationally renowned Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit; Saint Peter’s Foundation, the fundraising arm of the hospital; Saint Peter’s Health and Management Services Corporation and the CARES Surgicenter; and Saint Peter’s Physician Associates, a network of primary and specialty care physician practices. Saint Peter’s is a regional specialist in cancer care, diabetes, geriatrics, orthopedics, bariatric surgery and head and neck surgery and is a sponsor of residency programs in obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, and internal medicine. Saint Peter’s is sponsored by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Metuchen and is a major clinical affiliate of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences. Visit saintpetershcs.com or call 732-745-8600.

About InStride

InStride, in partnership with top academic institutions, enables companies to provide career-aligned, debt-free education through a personalized digital platform and consultative service model. InStride empowers forward-thinking, talent-focused corporate partners such as Banfield Pet Hospitals, Aramark and Magna to drive meaningful social and business outcomes by unlocking access to life-changing education. InStride was named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and a Best Place to Work by Built In for five consecutive years. Visit instride.com or follow InStride on Twitter and LinkedIn for more information and up-to-date news.

Contact: