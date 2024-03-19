Lange Mechanical Celebrates 43 Years of Excellence and Innovation in Commercial HVAC Services in Houston, TX
Marking over four decades of industry leadership, Lange Mechanical Service, L.P. continues its legacy of serving the Greater Houston area.HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lange Mechanical Service, L.P., a leading provider of commercial mechanical and building automation system (BAS) services, is proud to announce its 43rd year of exceptional service and commitment to the Greater Houston area. Founded in 1981 by visionary Randy Lange, the company has stood as a paragon of integrity, teamwork, and professionalism, driving innovation and excellence in the commercial HVAC sector.
43 Years of Innovation and Excellence
Lange Mechanical's journey began under the leadership of Randy Lange, whose "nothing is impossible" philosophy has been the guiding force behind the company's approach to business and customer service. His legacy, carried on by his wife Jamie Lange for 17 years, has been the foundation upon which the company has built its reputation as the foremost Commercial HVAC provider in Greater Houston.
In September 2023, Jonathan Cramer assumed the role of Owner/President, bringing renewed enthusiasm and a commitment to continue the legacy of excellence that Lange Mechanical is known for. Under his leadership, Lange Mechanical Service, L.P. is set to soar to new heights, emphasizing customer satisfaction and innovative solutions in the HVAC industry.
A Legacy of Professionalism and Teamwork
Over the past four decades, Lange Mechanical Service, L.P. has become synonymous with quality, reliability, and unparalleled service in the commercial mechanical and BAS services market. The company's dedication to providing top-notch solutions and its commitment to the community it serves have been key to its long-standing success.
Jonathan Cramer, Owner/President of Lange Mechanical, expressed his vision for the future, stating, "It's an honor to lead Lange Mechanical into its next chapter. We are committed to maintaining the high standards set by Randy and Jamie Lange, and we look forward to continuing to serve our clients with the excellence and professionalism they have come to expect from us."
Looking to the Future
As Lange Mechanical Service, L.P. celebrates this significant milestone, the company looks forward to further strengthening its position in the HVAC industry, continuing to offer innovative solutions and exceptional service to its clients. With a strong foundation and a bright future ahead, Lange Mechanical is poised for continued success and growth in the years to come.
About Lange Mechanical Service, L.P.
Founded in 1981, Lange Mechanical Service, L.P. is a leader in commercial mechanical and building automation system (BAS) services in the Greater Houston area. With a focus on integrity, teamwork, and professionalism, Lange Mechanical is committed to providing top-notch HVAC solutions and services to its clients. You can visit Lange Mechanical at 933 Wakefield Drive, TX, Houston 77018.
Jonathan Cramer
Lange Mechancial
+1 (713) 688-3861
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other