TORONTO, ONTARIO, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (“Amaroq Minerals” or the “Company”)



Notice of Results and Investor Presentation

TORONTO, ONTARIO – March 19, 2024 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets in Southern Greenland, will publish its Full Year results for 2023 on 26 March 2024.

A remote presentation for sell-side analysts and investors will be held on the same day, at 2:00pm UK Time, followed by an opportunity to ask questions. This will be available for playback after the event.

Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the webcast are requested to register via the link here: https://brrmedia.news/AMRQ_FY23

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

