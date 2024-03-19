Proposed amendment to 2019 Action Plan for Affordable Housing Advisory Board

During the April Affordable Housing Advisory Board meeting, City staff will conduct a public hearing for a proposed substantial amendment to the 2019 Action Plan of their 2018-2022 Consolidated Plan. This meeting will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 8, and it will be in the City Commission Room on the first floor of City Hall, 6 East 6th St.

The proposed substantial amendment is as follows: “2019 Action Plan – Reallocation of $100,000 of CDBG-CV (COVID) funds from the Lawrence Community Shelter Healthy Shelter Improvement Project to the City of Lawrence Administrative Fund to conduct a housing study that will examine the effects of COVID-19 on the City of Lawrence housing market.”

This meeting will be held in a hybrid format, and attendees can choose whether to attend in-person or virtually via Zoom. Some staff will be present in the room while others will participate virtually. Please contact the Housing Initiatives Division at 785-832-3113 or housinginitiatives@lawrenceks.org to request the Zoom link or if you require special accommodations to attend this meeting.

Anyone wishing to make written comment regarding the proposed amendment is encouraged to do so. The public comment period will be open from the date of the hearing until May 9, 2024. Written comments may be sent via the following methods:

Mailed to the Housing Initiatives Division, Planning and Development Services Department, P.O. Box 708, Lawrence, KS 66044

Emailed to housinginitiatives@lawrenceks.org

Submitted in person to the department offices at 1 Riverfront Plaza, Suite 320