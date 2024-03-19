IAEA Director-General Commends Fukushima Daiichi Plant's Transparency and Safety Measures

London, UK, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreeNewclear commends the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General, Rafael Mariano Grossi’s, recent 3-day inspection visit to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, during which he affirmed the safety and transparency of the treated water release operation. Grossi's visit aimed to assess the plant's discharge operation and reassure the international community of its compliance with rigorous safety standards.

During his visit, Grossi commended Japan's commitment to "full transparency" in handling the release of treated and diluted water into the ocean. He emphasized the importance of accurate information dissemination to combat misinformation and confusion surrounding the issue. Grossi stated, "Full transparency of information is the antidote to dealing with concerns regarding the treated water."

The treated water release, which began in August last year, has been subject to extensive monitoring and scrutiny. The water, used to cool molten fuel at the plant, undergoes thorough treatment to remove most radioactive substances before being discharged. Tritium levels are reduced to about one-seventh of the World Health Organization's guidance level for drinking water before release.

"I am reassured by the comprehensive measures implemented by Japan to ensure the safety of the treated water release," Grossi remarked. "Japan's adherence to international safety standards and its commitment to ongoing dialogue with concerned parties are commendable."

The IAEA's independent monitoring has reaffirmed the safety and compliance of Japan's treated water release plan. Despite concerns raised by some countries, Grossi expressed optimism that ongoing dialogue would lead to a better understanding of the situation. He acknowledged Japan's efforts to address concerns at home and abroad, particularly regarding seafood imports.

Referencing China’s ongoing ban on Japanese seafood products, Grossi reassured representatives from local fishing and business groups that the discharge is being executed “with no impact to the environment, water, fish, and sediment”, and that “there is no scientific reason to impose any restriction on products” coming from the area. Grossi told reporters that he is aware of China’s position, and claimed that he is engaged in an ongoing and constructive dialogue with China regarding the discharge.

Grossi also addressed the leak of untreated water that occurred on February 7 2024, emphasizing the fact that it was a minor incident that is commonplace on such a large industrial site, reaffirming that it had nothing to do with the ALPS-treated water discharge process.

Grossi's visit underscores Japan’s commitment to nuclear safety and transparency. The agency will continue to collaborate with Japan and other stakeholders to ensure the safe management of nuclear facilities and the protection of the environment and public health.

