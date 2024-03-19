Can Nuclear Arms Control Survive a Changing World Order?

In this episode of War & Peace, Olga and Elissa talk to Joe Cirincione, author and a leading expert on arms control and national security, about the demise of arms control and the threat of nuclear war in a rapidly changing world order. They discuss the nuclear escalation risks of the war in Ukraine and the role deterrence has played in that war. They assess how U.S. nuclear policy has evolved in recent years and how it could change under a second Trump presidency. They also discuss why nuclear-armed countries are building up their arsenals and what policymakers in the U.S. and elsewhere can do to prevent the global arms control architecture from collapsing.

