Governor Phil Scott Appoints Bram Kranichfeld as Franklin County State’s Attorney

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott announced today that he has appointed Bram Kranichfeld as permanent state’s attorney for Franklin County.

The Governor named him interim state’s attorney in September, following the previous state’s attorney’s resignation.

The appointment was effective last week for the term ending January of 2027.

Initial Release, Monday, September 4, 2023

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Bram W. Kranichfeld as the interim state’s attorney of Franklin County, following the resignation of the outgoing state’s attorney.

“Given the difficult nature of this vacancy at the state’s attorney’s office, I believe it’s important to provide stability and certainty through this transition until a permanent replacement is identified,” said Governor Scott. “Bram has demonstrated his commitment to community, and his significant experience practicing law makes him a good fit to serve in this interim role.”

“I am truly honored and humbled to be called to this important service. I look forward to beginning the hard work of starting the healing process and restoring confidence in this office,” said Kranichfeld.

Kranichfeld previously served as chief of the criminal division of the Vermont Attorney General’s Office from 2018 to 2019. Prior to that, he served in the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office from 2007 to 2012 as a deputy state’s attorney, and from 2015 to 2017 as the chief deputy. He was executive director of the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs from 2013 to 2014. He currently serves as Priest-in-Charge at All Saints & St. Paul’s Episcopal Churches.

“We are extremely pleased with Governor Scott’s choice of Bram Kranichfeld as the interim Franklin County State’s Attorney,” said John Campbell, executive director of the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs. “Bram’s personal and professional experience will have a healing effect and bring closure to the recent unfortunate events. I believe the people of Franklin County will be well-served by this appointment, and the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs remains committed to assisting with a smooth and successful transition.”

Kranichfeld has been a member of the Vermont Bar since May 2007. He received a B.A. at the University of Chicago and his J.D. at Cornell Law School in 2004.

Kranichfeld will serve as interim state’s attorney until a permanent appointment is made. His appointment is effective today.

