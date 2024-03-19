Orbit Media and iHeartPodcasts Announce ‘The Burden,’ a New Podcast about a Jailhouse Law Firm, a Legendary Cop, and a Quest for Justice

The first two episodes are available now



NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Orbit Media, the podcast company co-founded by Oscar winner Fisher Stevens, and iHeartPodcasts, the no.1 podcast publisher according to Podtrac, announced “The Burden.” A companion to “Empire on Blood,” the #1 podcast produced by Orbit’s creators, “The Burden” will invite listeners into a crazy world of murder where voiceless, convicted murderers must take down a legendary cop and disrupt the entire system to gain their freedom.

The legendary detective at the center of this podcast, Louis Scarcella, will tell his full story for the first time exclusively in “The Burden.” In the 90s, Scarcella cracked the toughest cases, got the confessions no one else could get, and put away the worst criminals. He was a super cop — one nicknamed The Hulk. Then, the story changed.

Scarcella ran into a group of wrongfully convicted murderers-turned-elite jailhouse lawyers. “The Burden” will take listeners deep into their world, a world of forgotten men toiling away in near-obscurity until they enlist the help of an intrepid reporter known as Frenchy, a woman who boasts that she’s ready to die for this story.

The show’s narrative will interweave past and present and bring listeners face-to-face with the complexities of the criminal justice system. Scarcella was supposed to be a rogue cop who hoodwinked the system. But was that true? Or was he the product of a system that would not let truth stand in the way of justice: its view of justice.

Hosted by two of Orbit Media’s founders, award-winning magazine and podcast investigative journalist Steve Fishman (renowned for getting Bernie Madoff to confide in him) along with lawyer, author, and award-winning journalist Dax-Devlon Ross, “The Burden” is a testament to Orbit Media's commitment to creating immersive audio stories that also have social significance.

“At Orbit, I’ve fallen in love with audio storytelling,” said Stevens. “I love the form of podcasts; the way the stories unfold. They're intimate and real — perfect for the larger-than-life characters and heartbreaking stories we’re drawn to, and we’ve got both of those in ‘The Burden.’ The characters and the access to them are unprecedented. Detectives vs. jailhouse lawyers. With only one winner, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. What does justice for all really mean?”

"The stories we explore in ‘The Burden’ are more than just wrongful convictions; they are a call to action, a reminder of the work still to be done in our criminal justice system," said Ross. "Our approach is thoughtful and respectful as we delve into the rich and complex narratives that each story presents.”

"’The Burden’ has been five years in the making,” said Fishman. “We’ve been into the woods in North Carolina to track down a long-lost witness. We’ve journeyed into the dusty archives where documents go to hide. Everyone talked to us. Everyone had a story to tell. And some were true. Nothing was more provocative than what happens in our final episode, when the great detective finally comes face to face with the great jailhouse lawyer…on mic.”

“The Burden” is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and will be available everywhere podcasts are heard. All episodes will be available one week early and ad-free, along with exclusive bonus content on Orbit’s newly launched “True Crime Club House” subscription channel on Apple Podcasts.

