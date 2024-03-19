Metal Epoxy Putty Market Size Worth $455.8 Million by 2032 | CAGR: 3.57%: AMR

Rising demand for durable repair solutions in industries such as shipbuilding, automotive, and manufacturing is anticipated to drive the growth of the global metal epoxy putty market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to observe significant growth during the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware , March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, “Metal Epoxy Putty Market by Type (Underwater Putty, and Surface-dwelling Putty), Application (Industrial, Marine, Automotive, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global metal epoxy putty market generated $317.5 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $455.8 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime Determinants of Growth

The increasing demand for durable repair solutions in industries such as shipbuilding, automotive, and manufacturing is boosting the growth of the metal epoxy putty market. However, the rising adoption of advanced polymers and composite materials is posing a competitive challenge and restraining the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing demand for durable, efficient, and versatile materials in the expanding automotive and manufacturing industries is poised to unlock lucrative market growth opportunities in the future.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A304547

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $317.5 million Market Size in 2032 $455.8 million CAGR 3.7% No. of Pages in Report 295 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region Drivers Surge in shipbuilding activities driven by expanding maritime trade, navy upgrades, and leisure boating industry Technological advancements in metal epoxy putty formulations to improve performance Opportunities Growing reliance on metal epoxy putty in the manufacturing industry for repairing, bonding, and sealing metal parts Increasing demand for metal epoxy putty in the automotive industry Restraints Economic slowdowns impacting demand for metal epoxy putty from end-use sectors

COVID-19 Scenario:



The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the global metal epoxy putty market. The pandemic significantly disrupted the global market, primarily impacting industries such as automotive, marine, construction, and machinery repair.

Lockdowns and restrictions on movement led to disruptions in supply chains, causing raw material shortages and increasing production costs. Moreover, economic slowdowns resulted in a decrease in demand from end-use sectors, driving a decline in market growth.

However, the crisis spurred innovation and adaptation within the market, with manufacturers accelerating the shift towards digitalization and improving online sales channels. Additionally, the pandemic highlighted the importance of flexibility and diversification in operations, driving companies to explore new markets and applications for metal epoxy putties.

Type: Underwater Putty Sub-Segment to Hold Leading Market Share by 2032

This sub-segment is expected to hold a leading market share of 51.5% by 2032. This growth is mainly due to underwater putty’s unique properties and versatile applications, making it a preferred choice for underwater repair and maintenance activities. Its effective adherence to metal surfaces, even in submerged conditions, has made it vital for industries operating in underwater environments.

Application: Marine Industry Sub-Segment to Hold Highest Market Share by 2032

This sub-segment is expected to hold a dominating market share of 36.8% by 2032. The growth of the sub-segment is mainly because of metal epoxy putty's efficacy and reliability in addressing specific challenges within the marine sector. Its ability to adhere to different metal surfaces, withstand harsh marine environments, and provide durable repairs makes it indispensable for shipbuilding, vessel maintenance, and offshore infrastructure development.

Procure Complete Report (295 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/48ZUuE6

By Region: Asia-Pacific to Hold the Significant Market Share in Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global metal epoxy putty market in 2022, holding a major share of 42.1%. This is mainly due to rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and a surge in shipbuilding and automotive activities, driving demand for metal epoxy putty. The region's dynamic economic landscape, coupled with investments in research and development, further bolsters market growth.

Leading Players in the Metal Epoxy Putty Market:

ITW

3M

Dampney Company Inc.

Henkel

Belzona

Jenolite

AW Chesterton Co.

SealXpert Products

Aremco

United Resin Corporation

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/metal-epoxy-putty-market/purchase-options

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global metal epoxy putty market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.newsguards.com/

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |