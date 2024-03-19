Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,162 in the last 365 days.

SPLC president condemns political decision that will leave children hungry

It appears that even the issue of child hunger can’t bridge the partisan divide, says Southern Poverty Law Center President and CEO Margaret Huang in a recent commentary.

The column, published in The Hill, looks at how more than a dozen governors have refused to enroll their states in a federal food program, potentially leaving 10 million children hungry while out of school this summer. Many of these youth are Black children in the Deep South states the SPLC serves, part of a region with the highest average food insecurity and poverty rates.

“In 2022, one in three Black children went without reliable access to food,” Huang writes. “It is indefensible that when given the opportunity to help Black families get ahead, these governors — all of whom are white — shrugged and said, ‘No thanks.’

 “It’s hard to understand their reasoning as anything but scoring political points against the Biden administration.”

While it’s too late for these states to reverse course this year, Huang urges officials to make the right choice for children next year.

The column can be read at The Hill website. The SPLC also published this investigative story examining the real-life consequences of turning away this federal aid.

Photo at top: Students line up for lunch at East Brainerd Elementary School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (Credit: The Washington Post)

You just read:

SPLC president condemns political decision that will leave children hungry

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more