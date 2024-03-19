HII is Awarded $305 Million Contract to Protect U.S. Regional Interests in the Republic of Korea

MCLEAN, Va., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division was awarded a $305 million contract by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) to provide intelligence analysis and operational support services for the Joint Intelligence Operations Center-Korea (JIOC-K).



HII will provide timely analysis of relevant and actionable intelligence that will enable United States Forces Korea (USFK) to understand enemy capabilities, detect threats and determine enemy courses of action. HII will also assist USFK in organizing the Korean Theater of Operations (KTO) intelligence activities to better leverage theater and global intelligence communities to safeguard U.S. personnel and interests within the KTO.

“We are excited about the opportunity to expand our relationship with the USFK and support its important mission while working in close coordination with the joint staff, service components and intelligence agencies,” said Todd Gentry, president of Mission Technologies’ C5ISR business group. “Our experts have a long history assessing and advising on national security issues and are committed to protecting U.S. regional interests.”

The recompeted task order has a five-year term and is an extension of work performed under a previous contract awarded by the DIA in 2019.

An image accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-awarded-republic-of-korea-contract-2024/.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world. As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Greg McCarthy

(202) 264-7126

gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7269141-9729-4c4e-a57f-713c687f5ece