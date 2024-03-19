PHILIPPINES, March 19 - Press Release

March 19, 2024 TRANSCRIPT OF INTERPELLATION: SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS DURING THE COMMISSION ON APPOINTMENTS HEARING ON GEN. SEVILLA

March 19, 2024 Senator Risa Hontiveros (SRH): Magandang umaga pong muli, General Sevilla. General Sevilla (GS): Maayong ugto, ma'am. SRH: Maayung ugto pud. General, naalala niyo po yung executive session natin last week. The committee devoted a lot of time, a lot of energy para subukang i-clarify yung mga issues at subukang makapagbigay ng payo towards a resolution.Nabalitaan niyo naman po yung rekomendasyon ng committee specifically on the matter, dito rin po sa materials na ibinigay ng CA secretariat sa amin, na the good general, was also alleged to have been remiss in providing financial support to their minor children since 2017. Ito pong nasa sworn opposition filed against him, you, good general, by your spouse, Tessa Reyes Sevilla, that he has been giving only 2,000 pesos a month. Natanggap niyo naman po yung payo, yung rekomendasyon ng committee tungkol dito? GS: Yes, Your Honor. As a matter of fact, I immediately complied with the order of the chairman of this committee. Immediately after that, I sent my letter and I actually deposited half of the amount. And as a matter of fact, I also included or enclosed the receipt of my funds transfer, Your Honor. SRH: Salamat kayo, General, but I'd just like to refresh your memory, sir, ang rekomendasyon po ng komite ay, kalahati ng sweldo niyo, just the base pay, excluding yung allowances niyo, excluding yung amount reflected in your SALN, excluding po yung investments niyo sa stocks. Just the base pay, kalahati po noon bawat buwan sa inyong asawa at mga anak at yung tuition po ng dalawa ninyong anak taon-taon. And sinabi din po ng komite na posible namang pong i-formalize ito sa AFP sa pamamagitan ng tamang dokumento allowing the AFP to automatically send half of your base pay to your estranged wife every month. Ito po ba ang cinomply ninyo, sir? GS: Your Honor, hindi po yun ang nakarating sa akin. I was just told to offer but if the committee so desires, I am willing to submit to that dahil alam ko nang po para sa mga anak ko. Agree po ako noon and I am willing to change the letter that I wrote immediately after this just to comply with that. But honestly, Your Honor, I was not totally informed. I was not informed the amount. I was just told to offer an amount and I was not informed if that amount is already enough. That's why I am asking this honorable committee to consider the amount or if not, again, I am much willing, to consider the request or the order of this honorable committee. SRH: It is not an order. It is actually not an order, General. Advice po yun ng komite because as I will also express again, Mr. Chair, sa isa sa closing remark ko, dapat hindi na sana ang komite pa namin ang mag-asikaso or makialam or manghimasok sa ganitong usapin. There are other proper institutions even within the AFP to tackle this. And I do remind you, sir, that you are under oath. I have full confidence sa committee chair namin what he undertook to communicate to you, para sana sa pagdating nyo po dito sa hearing natin ulit ay nakapag-comply kayo. So I'm sorry to hear, Mr. Chair, na hindi pa pala nakacomply si General sa payo ng ating komite, even in executive session, to make things right by his estranged wife and their children, kahit dun sa isa, isa lamang sa mga punto na ni-raise sa sworn opposition, Mr. Chair. GS: If I may, Your Honor, honestly, Your Honors, I was not really informed about the amount because after the executive session, I was only, during the executive session, I was only asked how much, but I did not, I was not able to give the amount because in my mind, I have to refer back to my lawyers. Then after that, we were told to go out from the executive session hall, and I really didn't, I couldn't, I couldn't really recall if I was told the amount, exact amount that I should offer. That's why when the chairman of this honorable committee called me, called my attention, I went here in this hall, and I readily crafted the offer. With all due respect, Your Honor, it was not really mentioned how much. That's why, as I said, I am much willing now. This is the only time that I learned that it's 50% of my base pay. No problem po. Kukumplay ko po. But, sa akin lang po, dahil nagkukumplay ako, una, na hindi ko naman alam kung na meron palang ganong instruction. Kasi po, pinalabas kami yung dalawa noon. Hindi ko po talaga alam yung exact amount. But, with all due respect, Your Honor, sana po, makonsider nyo yung offer ko. And I am very much willing to change it immediately, just to comply. SRH: I'm glad to hear the General saying now that he is willing to heed the advice of the Committee. But, I just have to make it of record, Mr. Chair, nagugulat po talaga ako na sinasabi ng General na hindi siya aware, sa amount. Cong. Pimentel (CP): Ma'am, can I intercede, please? Gen, nag-usap man tayo na from 65 to 50. Gusto mo nga in writing yun. Sabi mo nga eh, 50. Tapos gusto mo, sabi mo, hindi mo kaya hanggang pumaba ka pa nga ng 30. We mentioned the amount. Please, wag ka naman magsinungaling. Tinutulongan na nga kita. Yung tama yung sinasabi, hindi si Sen. Hontiveros na hindi ito proper venue. Pero alang-alang na lang yung humanitarian, especially sinabi ni Sen. Villar, pambihira naman bibigyan mo lang dalawang libo yung anak mo.. yung dalawang anak. So, tinutulungan ka namin. As what Sen. Hontiveros said, hindi nga ito venue para sa mga problema nyo. Yun. Tapos sasabihin mo na walang amount, pambihira naman. Wala namang ganyanan. Kasi, tinutulungan na nga kita. Tsaka tumawag pa si dami pang si Congressman Uy. Tumawag sa akin, nilapitan ako. Natulungan. Of course, lahat naman tinutulungan ko. Me being the chairman of the Committee of National Defense, 11, 12, 13 Congress. Tapos ngayon nakabalik ako sa Kongreso. Eh, talagang tinutulungan ko lahat. Hindi lang AFP, lahat. Lahat. Ganun. Pero, eh, ayaw mo magbigay ng 30 kasi ang sabi mo, gabaga gamitin sa Korte. Yun yun eh. GS: Your Honor, if I may. CP: Sige, please. GS: Ang maalala ko po, Your Honor, nandito na nasabi mo. CP: Nandito tayo. Yes. Kasama si Senate President. GS: Yes, Your Honor. Ang nabanggit nyo po was 30. Yun po ang pumasok sa isip ko po. Sorry po kung nagkamali ako sa pagdinig. Okay. CP: Kayo po, nakiusap na 30 lang. That's why I told the honorable members, 30 lang, sabi ko ang liit naman. Pero, 50 talagang gusto ko. Considering, Your Honor, you have your investments and everything there Kaya naman. GS: If I heard you wrong, Your Honor, I submit to that. And again, I'm sorry. Because what I really understood was that the amount was 30. So, but again, I am very much willing to submit to that agreement. And, if I can immediately, I will do that, Your Honor. If I, sana po, the honorable committee would consider my appeal. It's just, perhaps, there was a miscommunication or misunderstanding on my part because at that time, Your Honor, medyo, kung maintindihan nyo lang po, bothered din po ako. But, again, I did not intend to commit any iyong pagsisinungaling. Wala po akong intention na lokohin ang itong honorable committee. Ah, kung kinakailangan po or dahil nga po sabi eh, 50% of my base pay, I am willing to submit to that, Your Honor. CP: Sen. Hontiveros? SRH: Salamat kaayo, Mr. Chair. General, I've been shown just now yung kopya nung sulat ninyo sa aming chair, committee chair. Kung saan nakasulat dito, "I declare to increase my support to my children to 15,000 pesos for each child to be given every 15th and 30th day of each month starting this month." So, yun yung magtototal ng sinasabi nyong akala ninyong 30,000 pesos a month. Nakasulat din po dito na "I am taking on this duty to support my children to the best of my ability within my means as my monthly take-home pay is only 75, 542 pesos and 78 centavos." Clarification lang po, sir, dahil naalala ko po nung executive session natin. Nung tinanong po namin sa inyo magkano ang base pay nyo lamang, I recall that you said 130,000 pesos a month. GS: That was the gross pay of a because I have not seen my base late yet as a Brigadier General, Your Honor. Ah, it was only when I was required to submit a letter that I saw my the amount that I am receiving but I mentioned last time that it's equivalent to a salary grade 27. The amount stipulated therein I did not mention if I remember right I mentioned 132 but I know ah pang-Colonel yun doon ko lang na-realize na pang-Colonel but it is a gross pay, Your Honor. Hindi ko sure yung exact amount ng base pay ng isang Brigadier General but for a Colonel po it's 90 base pay and the increment is something like 15 so I assume it's 105 for the base pay. Yung ano po, yung sa base pay lang po hindi natin pag-usapan yung allowances because pag i-total po yan then minus the ah ah deductions po, loan, taxes, perhaps mag-take home ng something like 120 to 125. I'm not sure, Your Honor. SRH: So ibig sabihin po sir, ah Mr. Chair, kailangan niyo i-inform ang komite pa kung magkano yung base pay niyo dahil doon po iko-compute yung kalahati na inyong ibibigay sa inyong estranged wife at mga anak ninyo. GS: Ah, your Honor, if I may and I would like to call my admin assistant because I have brought with me my pay slip just to make sure the amount that I am receiving right now. Ah, but, President, Your Honor. Ah, again, hindi ko talaga nakuha yung exact amount. Kung nagkamali man ako, I'd like to ask apology to this honorable committee. But my objective is ah to give support to my children because they are my children. SRH: And sir, bukod pa po doon sa payo ng komite na kalahati nung base pay ninyo, paano naman po yung isa pang payo namin na yung tuition din po ng mga bata every year? GS: Ang pagkakaintindi ko po kasi hindi naman po natin na diskusyonan yung details po. The amount that I will be giving encompasses everything. So, kasi willing ako to support their schooling. Ever since, sinusuportan ko naman po. Nagsimula lang din pong nagkaproblema. So na naputol. Pero as I've mentioned during the executive session, I have reasons. So, pero ayaw ko na pong ... Ang sa akin ko na lang po, sana po tingnan nyo rin po yung willingness ko to comply. There was just a miscommunication as to how much money should I give monthly. Willing naman po ako. SRH: Salamat General. So, Mr. Chair, it seems that mula na karaang linggo hanggang ngayon, hindi pa nagbago yung sitwasyon ni Ms. Sevilla at yung kanilang mga anak. In terms of the advice of the committee doon sa monthly child support. At saka yung annual na tuition. And at the proper time, Mr. Chair, I will move that the committee go into a caucus to discuss the interim appointment of Brigadier General Sevilla. Senator Bong Go (SBG): Sir, in respect to Senator Hontiveros, may tanong lang po ako kay General Sevilla. Tama yung sinabi ni Chairman kanina. Gusto kang tulungan po dito. Pero alam mo, importante talaga para sa atin. Tayo, mga Pilipino, yung anak natin. Kahit anong gawin natin, lahat to. Ito'y ginagawa natin para sa anak natin. Lahat ng sakripisyon natin sa mundong ito. Halos lahat ng magulang. Tayo. Papakamatay tayong magtrabaho para sa ating mga anak. Yan talaga yung ugali na natin noon pa. Subalit, naiintindihan namin kayo. Suporta naman kami sa sundalo noon pa. May tanong lang po ako sa inyo. Ito, ano lang ah. Ito yung pwede nating meet halfway. Magkano yung natanggap mong increase? ... From 2017, nung 2018. Sa tingin mo, magkano yung increase mo? GS: Hindi ko na ma-recall nyo, Ronald, dahil hindi mo may katagalan na yun. But, 2017, it's already 7 years ago. Pero, there was a significant increase talaga sa amount na natanggap. I just can't really recall. SBG: Baka pwede mong i-compute o mga kaklase mo makompute nila magkano yun. Baka pwede mo, yun na lang ang ibigay mo sa anak mo. Yung amount na yun. Baka makapapayag natin si Sen. Hontiveros. GS: ... Kung gusto nyo po, tirahan nyo na lang po ako ng para sa pagkain ko. .... SBG: Baka po, pwede bang mag-meet halfway? Baka mag-meet halfway po. Baka matulungan ka ng komite. Gusto ka naman pong tulungan ng komite. Of course, si Chairman, nung nakaraang hearing, talagang pinag-usapan namin ito. Gusto ka namin tulungan. Pero importante rin sa atin yung anak. Talaga napaka-importante yan. Pag-anak na pinag-usapan. Alam nyo naman gaano kami ka-full support sa ating Armed Forces of the Philippines. Noon pa yan. Hanggang ngayon. SRH: Magkakasama po yan, Mr. Chair, na pwedeng pag-usapan kung magtatawag ang chair ng caucus. But for the record na ... walang desire ng committee i-reduce kahit sino man sa gutom. We want lahat ng mga kababayan natin, saan mang institution kasama ang AFP, magkaroon ng makataong pamumuhay at kasama po doon yung mga pamilya natin, Mr. Chair. .... SRH: Before I make that motion on the instruction of the Chair, I just want to make of record, and in the hearing po ng ating lahat ng mga kagalang-galang na opisyal ng AFP, something that we've been learning these past two weeks, masakit pero napaka-importanting prosesong ito. Earlier, we were talking about base pays and half of base pay. Confident po ako, Mr. Chair, na mariresolve natin yan in caucus. No need anymore here in open hearing. Because no wife and no children should have to beg for basic, proper child support. Sabi ko nga last week nung nag-uusap kami ni na Chair, and yung mga kaming magkakasama sa committee, this is really also a teaching moment for all our institutions. Kasi hindi lang po sa inyo, sirs, ma'am, sa AFP. Kahit kaming lahat, mga kasama niyong nagtatrabaho sa gobyerno, we know in principle that character is just as important kasing timbang ng competence. And doon sa sinabi ng Mr. Ko kanina, it's essentially important we take care of all of those we should take care of sa ating trabaho at sa ating personal and family life. Ako po bilang PNP widow at yung at least isa pang kasama ko dito sa komite na spouse sa Army. Alam po namin. Kung gano'ng karaming mga opisyal ay maayos na inaalagaan ng inyong mga pamilya. But there's also still a lot of pain dahil sa ganitong mga issue. And I only wish as we all move forward na for one, at ito na nabanggit ko ito kay Chair noon, appeal po mula sa miyembrong ito ng komite, narinig na rin po ni CA Chair, SP President Migz Zubiri, appeal po doon sa dalawang boards ng armed forces na in charge sa mga promotions. Ang Board of Senior Officers at saka Board of Generals na sana sa loob na po ng kanilang mga boards, maayos yung ganitong mga problema, yung ganitong mga gusot bago pa umakyat sa CA. Kasi sabi na rin po namin noon, hindi naman po kami family court. At dapat sana maayos. Ma-address po at ma-resolve yung ganitong mga issue bago iakyat sa CA. So having said that po, Mr. Chair, in solidarity rin with lahat ng mga wives at widows sa ating mahalagang institution, armed and uniformed institutions ng ating Estado, I move to suspend the deliberation on the interim appointment of General Sevilla so the committee can go into caucus. I so move, Mr. Chair. CP: There is a motion being seconded. Hearing no objection. Hereby approve.