Symbotic Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, today announced it has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations.



Symbotic earned top ranking in the Robotics category and number 34 overall on the 2024 World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies list.

“We are honored to be named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list. It’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation,” said Rick Cohen, Symbotic Chairman and CEO. “This recognition underscores the dedication and ingenuity of our talented team members who develop and execute on bold, new ideas to continually improve the technology for our customers.”

Symbotic is named one of the world’s most innovative companies due to its tremendous impact on the supply chain industry. Using robotics and artificial intelligence, Symbotic is transforming the way consumer goods move through the supply chain with increased efficiency, speed and flexibility, while dramatically reducing operating costs. The lynchpin of the Symbotic System is its ninth generation SymBot™ autonomous robot which represents a breakthrough in mobile robotics for the supply chain.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future.”

ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce, Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kimberly Zminkowski

Director, Marketing

mediainquiry@symbotic.com