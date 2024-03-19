CybeReady Announces Launch of New Internal Communications Center to Maximize Cybersecurity Learning and Readiness
EINPresswire.com/ -- CybeReady, a global leader in autonomous cybersecurity learning, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Internal Communications Center. This innovative management dashboard is designed to enhance how organizations orchestrate and communicate cybersecurity engagement among their employees, making it easier to keep everyone continually informed and committed to mastering the cybersecurity education process.
The Internal Communications Center by CybeReady introduces a set of automated tools that streamline the process of sending personalized scorecards to employees, delivering periodic reports to department managers, and welcoming new employees to the organization with informative messages about their upcoming cybersecurity learning procedures.
Internal Communication Center Portfolio Includes:
Personal Scorecards: Through the Center, employees will receive a personal assessment of their performance in key security-related skills, with scores ranging from one to five stars. These scorecards, sent quarterly, are designed to encourage a culture of continuous improvement, enabling employees to track their progress over time. With a friendly and positive tone, the scorecards also provide actionable tips for enhancing cyber learning and engagement.
Departmental Reports: Department managers will get detailed monthly reports on their team’s performance in cybersecurity training, including metrics such as phishing simulation click rates and quiz accuracy. These customizable reports are aligned with the organization’s brand, helping managers oversee and enhance their team’s cybersecurity preparedness effectively.
Welcome Messages: Automated emails will welcome new employees to the company, introducing them to the cybersecurity learning program. These messages are fully customizable to mirror the brand’s identity, ensuring a seamless integration into the organization’s communication strategy.
The Internal Communications Center is designed to alleviate the workload currently placed on the organization’s IT and HR departments by automating essential communications related to the hands-on learning of defensive cybersecurity skills. This not only ensures consistent and timely updates for all employees but also supports a proactive culture of cybersecurity readiness throughout the organization. For security administrators and HR professionals, the Internal Communications Center transforms time-intensive approaches into more effective and long-lasting cybersecurity learning procedures. By automating key communications, users can ensure the workforce is always informed, engaged, and equipped to tackle incoming challenges.
“We’re already witnessing how, thanks to the Internal Comms Center, employees are more engaged and invested in their training,” said Asaf Sagi, Head of Product at CybeReady. “The new Center is a testament to our commitment to making cybersecurity learning and readiness an integral part of an organization's culture. Through the center, we not only alleviate the administrative burden on administrative teams but ensure that every employee, regardless of their role, becomes a proactive defender against cyber threats.”
To learn more about how the Internal Communications Center and the SaaS-based CybeReady solution can streamline both internal communications and cybersecurity training efforts, contact CybeReady to schedule a demonstration at https://shorturl.at/HPRY7
For more information about CybeReady’s Automated Cybersecurity Learning platform, visit http://www.cybeready.com.
Tweet This: @CybeReady Announces Launch of New Internal Communications Center to Optimize Cybersecurity Learning and Readiness - https://cybeready.com/category/news
Resources:
Learn more about the Internal Communications Center at: https://cybeready.com/internal-communications-center
Request a no-obligation CybeReady demonstration at:
https://cybeready.com/request-a-demo
- CybeReady Case Studies - https://cybeready.com/resource-center/case-studies
- CybeReady White Papers - https://cybeready.com/resource-center/white-papers
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world’s most effective cybersecurity learning platform that evolves organizations from security awareness to cyber readiness with no IT effort. CybeReady’s solution engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with advanced educational expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest cybersecurity learning program guarantees to reduce the number of at-risk employees by 80%. CybeReady’s solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including Kion Group, Skoda Auto, NatWest, SodaStream, ING, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully managed, making it the cybersecurity learning platform with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Silicon Valley and Germany. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
