Blue Abyss Receives Approval for Cuyahoga County Council Economic Development Grant
UK-based, extreme environment research, development and training company, Blue Abyss has received approval for an economic development grant of $450,000.
Cornwall, UK-based, extreme environment research, development and training company, Blue Abyss has received approval for an economic development grant of $450,000 from Cuyahoga County Council in support of its extensive campus development in the City of Brook Park.
Blue Abyss and the City of Brook Park have announced the approval by the Cuyahoga County Council of a $450,000 economic development grant in support of the planned $250M facility to be located on 12 acres on Aerospace Parkway.
The recoverable grant is 100% funded by Cuyahoga County Council’s Community Development Fund. Its primary goal is to assist in funding pre-development costs for the project which is anticipated to create approximately 200 new jobs in northeast Ohio and deliver significant value to the region over time. This value was demonstrated through an economic and fiscal impact study presented to the council, undertaken by the Kent State University, Department of Economics on November 1, 2023.
The project will include constructing the main astronaut and deep-water training facility, a hotel, a planetarium, and a long-arm centrifuge building totalling approximately 300,000 square feet.
In addition to the significant benefit of training future astronauts to travel to, live and work in space. The facility will deliver long-term value to residents and businesses across northeast Ohio. From the film industry to the medical research, education, energy and defense sectors, and many others. The facility will act as a hub to connect, inspire, and innovate across the region, nation, and international community.
John Vickers, Chief Executive of Blue Abyss, and Brook Park Mayor Edward A. Orcutt stated their wish to express particular gratitude to Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne, County Councilman Dale Miller, NASA Glenn, and the Ohio Aerospace Institute (OAI) as well as Gateway Managing Director, Tom Chema: and Paul Marnecheck, the Brook Park Commissioner of Economic Development.
John Vickers, Blue Abyss Chief Executive Officer:
“The facility will support the decades spent by NASA planning humanity’s return to the Moon and a growing commercial space exploration segment. This is our contribution to those efforts and plans and as a world first enables humans and their robotic tools to prepare to live, work and thrive in Space. We believe that making this statement adds to the rich history of ‘firsts’ for Ohio.”
Mayor Edward A. Orcutt, The City of Brook Park:
“The road to our return to the Moon and the next generation of Space Exploration runs through Brook Park.”
Dale Miller, Cuyahoga County Councilman, District 2:
“Blue Abyss is a transformation project that builds on and expands our region’s leadership in aviation and space exploration.”
---
Blue Abyss Facts:
• The Blue Abyss Centre and hotel will occupy a 12-acre site adjacent to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, close to NASA’s training facilities and world-class universities and hospitals.
• The facility will house the world’s largest and deepest R&D Pool, measuring 40m by 50m on the surface, with a 16m wide shaft plunging to a depth of 50m. It will hold 42,000 cubic metres of water. That is enough to fill 17 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
• The centre will include additional facilities, combined with immersive XR technology to enable unparalleled extreme environment analogue experiences:
o Human Centrifuge; to enable training and physiology research at high G.
o Hypobaric and Hyperbaric Chambers; enabling training and research in hypoxic and pressurized environments.
o Blue Abyss Parabolic Flight 2.0; enabling microgravity research, training, and public discovery.
Economic Impact:
The Economic and Fiscal Impact Study of the Blue Abyss Training Centre and Hotel by the Department of Economics, Kent State University, November 1st, 2023, concluded that the Blue Abyss Centre and Hotel will provide substantive economic and fiscal benefits to the local economy as a visitor attraction and will bring high-quality jobs and economic benefits to the local region.
The local economy will benefit quickly from the construction phase and will:
• Add 1,759 full-time equivalent jobs.
• Increase resident’s incomes by $135 million.
• Create a total spending impact of $316 million.
After 5 years, the facility will:
• Create or support over 3,900 jobs.
• Add $277 million to resident’s incomes.
• Increase county and sub-county tax revenue by $3.5 million.
• Increase total output by well over $654 million.
After 30 years, the economic impact will have:
• Created or supported an astounding 21,800 jobs.
• Added $1.5 billion addition to resident’s incomes.
• Increased tax revenue by over $19 million.
• Increased total output by $3.6 billion.
About Blue Abyss:
“Preparing for the future that we imagine.”
The company envisions a future where humanity safely and routinely travels to, lives, and works in the most extreme environments.
It aims to deliver the World’s foremost extreme environment research, development, testing, and training facilities to enable the research and development of space, aerospace, medical and marine technologies, and techniques.
The Blue Abyss team includes pre-eminent experts in the field of human spaceflight and extreme environment exploration.
About the City of Brook Park
The City of Brook Park is located just 14 minutes from downtown Cleveland and features easy access to I-71 and I-480. Brook Park has a population of c. 19,000 living in the City’s 7.52 square miles. Brook Park is an excellent business destination due to its superior access to labour, regional amenities, transportation, utilities and telecommunications infrastructure, quality municipal services and competitive tax rates.
