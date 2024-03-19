Lexbe Unveils AutoPilot: Revolutionary GenAI-Powered Automated Document Review

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexbe, a leading provider of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) powered eDiscovery solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Lexbe AutoPilot, an innovative GenAI-powered automated document review solution designed to revolutionize the document review process for responsiveness, privilege, and other key legal classification and summarization. This groundbreaking technology delivers unprecedented precision, speed, and cost efficiency, and sets a new standard in the legal tech industry. Lexbe AutoPilot can be used as an effective ‘first pass review’ to make a matter ready for review by human reviewers within law firms or in contract managed review firms. Also, Lexbe AutoPilot can be combined with state-of-the-art statistical sampling to classify and produce responsive documents with manual human review limited to quality control.

AutoPilot harnesses the power of Generative AI to transform how legal professionals handle document review. It eliminates the burdensome training process in traditional technology assisted review (TAR) and continuous active learning (CAL), while also delivering better precision and recall scores. Lexbe AutoPilot enables legal teams to quickly tame the rapidly growing set of electronically stored information (ESI) in cases for a fraction of the cost of legacy TAR/CAL and managed review options.

“Generative AI is revolutionizing how document review is being conducted to support eDiscovery use cases”, said Doug Austin, Editor of eDiscovery Today. “The Lexbe team has been at the forefront of this revolution, releasing new capabilities like AutoPilot, which show tremendous promise to help automate eDiscovery review like never before.”

Faster and More Accurate Than Traditional TAR/CAL

Lexbe AutoPilot stands out from traditional TAR/CAL methods by offering a faster and more accurate solution for processing and reviewing large volumes of documents. The platform's advanced GenAI algorithms are trained to understand legal context and nuances, allowing them to identify relevant documents with a higher degree of precision that includes a confidence score and rationale. This results in a more efficient review process, with fewer false positives and a better overall understanding of the case material.

“After extensive research by our AI research and development team, we have seen levels of precision and recall that exceeded the abilities of humans in document review,” said Karsten Weber, Co-Founder, and Chief Technical Officer at Lexbe. “While law firms haven’t always been known to be on the cutting edge of technology adoption, we’ve experienced rapid adoption of Lexbe AutoPilot because of the unprecedented benefits.”

A Cost-Effective Solution for Corporate Legal Departments Handling Third-Party Subpoenas

By automating the document review process for responsiveness, Lexbe AutoPilot dramatically simplifies the task of responding to third-party subpoenas for documents. In addition, the Lexbe eDiscovery platform automates the process of identifying and redacting personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), attorney privileged and work-product documents, and confidential information. The platform's automated workflows ensure that responses are both swift and compliant with legal requirements, minimizing the risk of sanctions or penalties for late or incomplete submissions. This automation not only saves time but also enhances the accuracy and reliability of responses, providing legal teams with peace of mind.

About Lexbe

Lexbe is at the forefront of legal technology innovation, specializing in developing advanced eDiscovery solutions that empower legal professionals to achieve better outcomes. With a focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies like Generative AI, Lexbe is committed to enhancing the efficiency, accuracy, and accessibility of legal processes for law firms and corporate legal departments across the globe.

For more information about Lexbe AutoPilot and how it can transform your document review process, please visit our website, or contact us directly.

Contact:

Jeff Fugitt

Chief Revenue Officer

Lexbe, Inc.

www.lexbe.com

v. 512.653.8295

e. jfugitt@lexbe.com