Merit Medical Launches the Micro ACE™ Advanced Micro-Access System

Micro ACE combines a unique balance of stiffness and resiliency to achieve successful micro-access in challenging cases

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a global leader of healthcare technology, today announced commercial release of its US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared Micro ACE Advanced Micro-Access System. Merit also intends to file Micro ACE for CE mark designation.



The Micro ACE system is the latest innovation in the Merit Vascular portfolio. The comprehensive portfolio includes a full range of percutaneous access and closure devices. Combining a balance of stiffness and resiliency, Micro ACE is designed to achieve micro-access in a wide range of vascular anatomies.

Interventional procedures utilizing micro-access are commonly performed to diagnose and open narrowed (i.e., atherosclerotic) blood vessels. Atherosclerosis is an inflammatory condition that develops when there is a buildup of plaque inside the arteries. Diseases linked to atherosclerosis, such as coronary and peripheral artery disease, are the leading cause of death in the United States.1

To facilitate such interventional procedures, the Micro ACE balances stiffness and flexibility to offer twice the resistance to kink and compression over the leading competitor. 2 It is also 9% stiffer than the leading standard micro-introducer. 2 In addition, a unique marker tip design allows for nine times greater visibility under fluoroscopy for accurate positioning needed at the start of a procedure.2 Merit is pursuing patents on Micro ACE technology in the United States and internationally.

“Merit has always looked for opportunities to improve patient care. Micro ACE leverages our experience with reinforced sheath design to improve a procedure that is done over and over each day,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit’s Chairman and CEO. “We are excited to partner with interventional physicians to advance vascular access.”

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 700 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,000 people worldwide.

