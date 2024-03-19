"The Fourth Industrial Revolution & 100 Years of AI (1950-2050)" Now Available in India
Readers can buy the e-book, hardcover and paperback versions on Amazon India and other leading e-commerce platforms.
Artificial Intelligence seems mystical and magical to most people. I hope this book provides a comprehensive overview of the current industrial revolution as well as Artificial Intelligence.”NEW DELHI, INDIA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Alok Aggarwal, Founder, CEO, and Chief Data Scientist at Scry AI has announced the launch of his highly anticipated book, "The Fourth Industrial Revolution & 100 Years of AI (1950-2050)," in India. Following its unprecedented success in the United States, where it topped Amazon’s bestseller list, the book is now ready to engage readers across India and is now available on Amazon India and other leading e-commerce platforms.
— Dr. Alok Aggarwal
In the book, Dr. Alok Aggarwal, one of the early innovators and developers in this field, sets out to demystify Artificial Intelligence by explaining its science and engineering. The book unravels the truth about Artificial Intelligence and why it’s merely a tool. It provides a concise yet comprehensive exploration of Artificial Intelligence, covering its origins, evolutionary trajectory, and potential ubiquity by 2050. Filled with captivating anecdotes and real-world examples, it discusses vital characteristics of industrial revolutions, highlighting key innovations that define the current Fourth Industrial Revolution. These include Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchains, Metaverse, Robotics, Autonomous Vehicles, 3D Printing, gene editing, protein folding, personalized healthcare, Quantum Computing, and Climate Change-related advancements.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Alok Aggarwal, Founder, CEO, and Chief Data Scientist at Scry AI said, “Artificial Intelligence seems mystical and magical to most people. While this wave will touch every aspect of our daily lives, most of us still do not understand AI’s capabilities, limitations, or history. I hope this book provides a comprehensive overview of the current industrial revolution as well as Artificial Intelligence and Data Science to all the readers.”
This book aims to provide crucial information to:
1. Graduate students in STEM, analytics, business, finance, and related fields, equipping them to exploit innovations of the Fourth Industrial Revolution as future entrepreneurs and decision-makers.
2. Product managers and program leaders, who need a sufficient understanding of AI to discuss with clients and technology teams.
3. Business leaders seeking to leverage AI for improving organizational processes.
4. Consultants, investment managers, and advisors who require a general understanding of AI to enhance business processes or to start or acquire businesses.
The book launch event, held in Gurugram, India, was followed by a book signing where attendees had an opportunity to engage with the author and delve into the book’s content firsthand. “The Fourth Industrial Revolution & 100 Years of AI” is now available on Amazon India and other leading e-commerce platforms, inviting readers on an enlightening journey into the world of AI-driven advancements.
About the Author and Scry AI: Dr. Aggarwal is the founder, CEO, and Chief Data Scientist of Scry AI, which provides innovative AI-based products, solutions, and services to enterprises across the globe. Before starting Scry AI, he co-founded Evalueserve (www.evalueserve.com) which provides research and analytics services worldwide. He received his Ph. D. from Johns Hopkins University and worked at IBM’s T. J. Watson Research Center during 1984 and 2000. He has written over 120 research articles and has been granted eight patents.
Scry AI is a research and development company that uses AI and Data Science to help its clients in solving complex and extremely laborious problems. Scry AI has developed more than 60 proprietary AI-based models and algorithms which constitute its CognitiveBricks platform of innovative business solutions. Scry AI’s family of enterprise solutions includes, Collatio (an Intelligent Document Processing factory with unparalleled accuracy for reconciling unstructured and structured data), Anomalia (for detecting anomalies and potential fraud), Concentio (for providing actionable insights using Internet of Things data), Vigilo (for predicting operational and marketing risks), and Data Flow Mapping (for extracting data lineage as data flows through disparate systems).
For more information, please visit: www.scryai.com
Alok Aggarwal
Scry Analytics, Inc.
+1 914-980-4717
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube